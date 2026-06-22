Settlement as to "California Law Prohibiting Anyone from Sharing Lawfully Obtained Information About Sealed Arrest Records"

From FIRE (the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression) today:

In a win for press freedom rights and free expression, the city of San Francisco and state of California have agreed to settle a lawsuit over the public's ability to discuss sealed arrest records.

The settlement, entered by the court last week, ensures that journalists and advocates who reported on a tech CEO's sealed arrest records will not face monetary civil penalties. But the law — which is so flimsy that state and city officials did not even try to defend it — remains on the books, and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and the First Amendment Coalition are calling on California's legislature to rescind it.

"California had no business passing an unconstitutional law that banned the press and public from reporting on matters of public concern," said FAC Director David Loy. "While the defendants in this case properly declined to defend it, it should be taken off the books to prevent others from weaponizing it in the future."

In the fall of 2024, the San Francisco City Attorney's Office sent three letters demanding that journalist Jack Poulson and Substack remove reporting on a sealed report documenting the arrest of a tech CEO, Maury Blackman. When those efforts stalled, Blackman sued Poulson and Substack in a separate lawsuit, which he is now appealing. (FIRE filed a friend-of-the-court brief in that action.)

The city cited California Penal Code § 851.92(c), which prohibits anyone from publishing a sealed arrest report or sharing any information "relating to" the report, under threat of a $1,500 civil penalty. This means that anyone who has a copy of a report or simply knows about an arrest — whether they learned of it from a source or were themselves a victim or witness — is legally banned from sharing what they know if a court seals the report.