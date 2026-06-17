The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Shrexting: Free Speech or Criminal Harassment?, on Free Speech Unmuted
Jane and I discuss whether sending a sexually explicit image of Shrek to a politician can constitute criminal harassment.
For more on the general question of listener protection and criminal harassment, see my Protecting Listeners from Unwanted One-to-One Speech, pp. 1432-33 (So. Cal. L. Rev. 2025) and, in much more detail, One-to-One Speech vs. One-to-Many Speech, Criminal Harassment Laws, and "Cyberstalking" (Northwestern U. L. Rev. 2013). For more on the underlying case, see the coverage by FIRE (Daniel Burnett & Aaron Terr).
Past Free Speech Unmuted episodes:
- The First Amendment and Privacy Rights
- 'Defamacast' and More: How American Defamation Law Works
- Speech, Not "Conduct": Supreme Court Rules on Conversion Talk Therapy
- Equal Time, Stephen Colbert, and the Future of Political Broadcasting
- Student Speech, Threats, and the First Amendment
- Can Journalists Be Charged for Involvement in Protests? The Don Lemon Dilemma
- 2025: The Year In Free Speech
- Does the First Amendment Protect Supposedly "Addictive" Algorithms?
- Defamation Law in the Age of AI with Lyrissa Lidsky
- Free Speech and the Future of Legal Education
- From Brandenburg to Britain: Rethinking Free Speech in the Digital Era with Eric Heinze
- Kimmel, the FCC, and the Government's Power Over Broadcast Speech
- A Conversation with FIRE's Greg Lukianoff
- A Burning First Amendment Issue: President Trump's Executive Order on Flag Desecration
- Free Speech and Doxing
- The Supreme Court Rules on Protecting Kids from Sexually Themed Speech Online
- Free Speech, Public School Students, and "There Are Only Two Genders"
- Can AI Companies Be Sued for What AI Says?
- Harvard v. Trump: Free Speech and Government Grants
- Trump's War on Big Law
- Can Non-Citizens Be Deported For Their Speech?
- Freedom of the Press, with Floyd Abrams
- Free Speech, Private Power, and Private Employees
- Court Upholds TikTok Divestiture Law
- Free Speech in European (and Other) Democracies, with Prof. Jacob Mchangama
- Protests, Public Pressure Campaigns, Tort Law, and the First Amendment
- Misinformation: Past, Present, and Future
- I Know It When I See It: Free Speech and Obscenity Laws
- Speech and Violence
- Emergency Podcast: The Supreme Court's Social Media Cases
- Internet Policy and Free Speech: A Conversation with Rep. Ro Khanna
- Free Speech, TikTok (and Bills of Attainder!), with Prof. Alan Rozenshtein
- The 1st Amendment on Campus with Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky
- Free Speech On Campus
- AI and Free Speech
- Free Speech, Government Persuasion, and Government Coercion
- Deplatformed: The Supreme Court Hears Social Media Oral Arguments
- Book Bans – or Are They?