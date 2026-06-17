The Volokh Conspiracy

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Free Speech

Shrexting: Free Speech or Criminal Harassment?, on Free Speech Unmuted

Jane and I discuss whether sending a sexually explicit image of Shrek to a politician can constitute criminal harassment.

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For more on the general question of listener protection and criminal harassment, see my Protecting Listeners from Unwanted One-to-One Speech, pp. 1432-33 (So. Cal. L. Rev. 2025) and, in much more detail, One-to-One Speech vs. One-to-Many Speech, Criminal Harassment Laws, and "Cyberstalking" (Northwestern U. L. Rev. 2013). For more on the underlying case, see the coverage by FIRE (Daniel Burnett & Aaron Terr).

Past Free Speech Unmuted episodes: