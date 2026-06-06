The Volokh Conspiracy
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Judge Ryan Nelson (9th Cir.) Arrested for Allegedly Knocking off Man's Glasses in Parking Space Dispute
Idaho State Journal (Jimmy Hancock) reports (including video):
U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ryan Douglas Nelson faces two criminal charges [for] {misdemeanor battery and malicious injury to property} after police say he battered a man by swiping the glasses from his face, tossing them across an asphalt lot and stomping on them during an April confrontation over a parking space in Idaho Falls….
The alleged victim says Nelson's truck was angled into a parking space — the bulk of his truck in one spot with the right front tire and bumper hanging over the right line and into the spot to the right and the left rear part of the truck hanging over the left line and into the parking space to the left, effectively blocking three parking spots in the lot directly in front of the nearby businesses.
As the alleged victim was exiting his white pickup truck, Nelson started his truck to leave the parking space. That's when the alleged victim spoke.
"I say 'learn how to park,'" the alleged victim said. "I said it twice. That's when he went crazy." …
"When I spoke with Nelson he admitted to knocking his glasses from (the alleged victim's) head but stated he did not touch him. He also admitted to stomping on his glasses," [a police officer's] affidavit states.