"The TQ+ Threat To LGB Rights"

From Andrew Sullivan (The Weekly Dish):

Governor Kathy Hochul has a decision to make by June 12.

The New York State legislature recently tackled the vital, pressing issue of whether the terms "mother" and "father" are cruel and oppressive. They concluded that these terms are indeed transphobic and need to be replaced in law by "gestating parent" and "non-gestating parent." "Paternity" is also bigoted and axed. Among the Democrats, the vote was, natch, a few shy of unanimous. And let's not kid ourselves: Hochul's signature is inevitable. On all questions gay and trans, the Dems are now entirely controlled by trans and "queer" extremists.

Now take a look at this week's Senate hearings on sex changes for children. Again, the Dems were unanimous, and their position utterly unchanged: the "safety" and "effectiveness" of transing children is beyond any dispute; no one but Republican bigots oppose it; and any problems can be dealt with retroactively by malpractice suits. (The only slight concession to reality was an end to the lie that transing children was the only way to stop them killing themselves. But no apology for the lie, of course. Or for the human wreckage the lie caused.) The Cass Review never happened. Affirmation-only guidelines never existed.

Gays and lesbians and feminists and liberals who oppose transing children and defend the fact of the sex binary? Senators Sanders, Markey, and Baldwin don't seem to know we even exist. Unsurprising. MS NOW, to take one example, has never had a single guest who's been critical of child sex changes. The Cass Review, when it has even been mentioned, has been instantly dismissed. The gay and lesbian press, such as it is, reports on all this as a trans genocide in full swing….