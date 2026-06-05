Plaintiff Too Small to Challenge President Trump's Practice of Targeting Law Firms He Dislikes

From Judge Nathaniel Gorton (D. Mass.) today in Larrabee v. Trump:

J. Whitfield Larrabee …. alleges that since taking office, President Donald J. Trump … has engaged in a course of unconstitutional conduct (collectively, "the Policy") by issuing executive orders that punish and threaten to punish lawyers and law firms that he dislikes. Larrabee asks the Court to declare the Policy unconstitutional and to enjoin President Trump and other named defendants … from taking any such action against him….

In March, 2025, President Trump issued a memorandum to the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security titled "Preventing Abuses of the Legal System and Federal Court." That Memo directed the Attorney General to seek sanctions against attorneys and law firms who engage in "frivolous, unreasonable, and vexatious litigation against the United States." It also directed the Attorney General to review conduct of attorneys and their law firms in litigation against the Federal Government over the past eight years and, if any misconduct were to be identified, to recommend additional steps to be taken, including reassessment of security clearances and federal contracts.

Contemporaneously, President Trump began to issue Executive Orders ("EOs") that purported to address the conduct of and risks posed by specific law firms. Plaintiff alleges that such EOs targeted law firms based on their past representation of clients and causes disfavored by President Trump. The EOs restricted the access of those law firms to federal buildings and limited official interactions between federal government personnel and their attorneys. Several law firms agreed to provide substantial pro bono work favored by President Trump in order to avoid being subject to similar EOs….

Plaintiff, an attorney and self-described adversary of President Trump, alleges that he has a history of engaging in litigation against President Trump and has represented causes disfavored by him. He says:

[s]o long as Trump is President, [he] intend[s] to make additional legal complaints against Trump's businesses, family members and associates where there are good grounds to do so.

He contends that he faces "a credible threat that the policy will be enforced against [him]" if he follows his intended course of conduct. He further claims that he has been deterred from representing particular clients and has been "engaged in self-censorship" out of fear of such enforcement….