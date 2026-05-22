FBI Director Kash Patel's Girlfriend's Defamation Suit Over Allegations She Was Israeli Spy Can Go Forward

From Judge David Alan Ezra (W.D. Tex.) today in Wilkins v. Seraphin:

This case arises from allegedly defamatory statements made by Defendant Kyle M. Seraphin on his podcast show, the Kyle Seraphin Show, about Plaintiff Alexis Wilkins …. Plaintiff Alexis Wilkins [alleges she] "is a patriotic, conservative, Christian, country music artist and published writer, who also works for a conservative advocacy and educational company, PragerU." Since January 2023, Plaintiff has been in a long-term relationship with Kashyap "Kash" Patel, the Director of the … FBI …. Defendant Kyle M. Seraphin is a U.S. Air Force veteran and former FBI special agent in the FBI's Counterterrorism Division. A self-proclaimed "Podcaster," "Whistleblower," and "Recovering FBI agent," Defendant hosts the Kyle Seraphin Show, during which he "trades on his insider knowledge of the FBI and his experience in law enforcement" to tell his audience the "uncomfortable truth." The show, which is livestreamed on YouTube, "Rumble," and Defendant's website, garners wide reach. According to Plaintiff's Complaint, Defendant has over 271,800 followers on X, and his posts frequently reach tens of thousands of views and numerous re-posts. Plaintiff also alleges that Defendant receives income through his video sponsorships, paid membership through YouTube, and donations through YouTube. On August 22, 2025, Defendant stated the following on the Kyle Seraphin Show: [FBI Director Kash Patel] has had his own little 'honeypot' issue that's been going on of late, so we're just going to acknowledge it real publicly. He's got a girlfriend that is half his age, who is apparently is both a country music singer, a political commentator on Rumble, a friend of John Rich through Bongino, who also now owns a big chunk of Rumble, and she's also a former Mossad agent in what is like the equivalent of their NSA. But I'm sure that's totally because, like, she's really looking for like a cross-eyed, you know, kind of thickish built, super cool bro who's almost 50 years old who's Indian in America. Like it has nothing to do with the fact that uh we're really close to the Trump administration. Anyway, I'm sure that's totally just like love. That's what real love looks like. Plaintiff alleges that, in making this statement, Defendant falsely and maliciously characterized her as a "honeypot"—which she defines as an agent of a foreign government who began a relationship with another for purposes of manipulating and compromising them—and accused her of "conduct[ing] espionage to undermine [] national security" and "committing treason." …

The court concluded that Wilkins had adequately alleged that the statements about her were false factual assertions (rather than opinion or hyperbole); recall that at this stage, the question is just about whether the allegations are legally sufficient—determining their truth or falsity is for later in the case:

First, Defendant asserts that his "sarcastic, humorous, and hyperbolic statements" that Plaintiff is a "honeypot" and "former Mossad agent" are not defamatory as a matter of law. Because these "tongue-in-cheek" comments were given "in the context of a political podcast," a reasonable listener would understand that these "purposefully over-the-top representations" were not assertions of fact, but rather "an effort to make news of the day interesting to listeners," he contends…. A statement is considered defamatory under Texas law if "a person of ordinary intelligence would interpret it in a way that tends to injure the subject's reputation and thereby expose the subject to public hatred, contempt, or ridicule, or financial injury, or to impeach the subject's honesty, integrity virtue, or reputation." … In First, Defendant's statements here are verifiably false [in context, this appears to mean "verifiable as false," which is to say capable of being proved true or false -EV]. Second, when viewed in context, the Court finds that these statements would reasonably be understood as describing actual facts, rather than "opinion masquerading as fact." In the episode at issue, Defendant begins by describing himself as a "real whistleblower" and former FBI agent who presents the "uncomfortable truth" during his podcast. As pleaded by Plaintiff, the introduction to the podcast also begins with a voiceover that says, "this program has no time for comforting lies." In addition, preceding the statements about Plaintiff in his show, Defendant surveyed news reports of undercover and "honeypot" techniques used by the FBI in various investigations. Then, Defendant discussed Director Patel having his own "little honeypot issue that's been going on of late" and proceeded to talk about Plaintiff. After these statements, Defendant continued his criticism of Director Patel by wading into "the Epstein situation," the FBI's New York Field Office, and the "New York Mafia" to "break it down for people so we have this real clear idea of … who's really running the FBI[.]" When viewed in this context, the Court finds that a reasonable viewer would take Defendant's statements as part and parcel of the show's stated aim of presenting "uncomfortable truths" and a continuance of the factual discussions immediately before and after the statements. Defendant's arguments to the contrary ignore this context. {The Court is also not persuaded by Defendant's citation to Patel v. Figliuzzi (S.D. Tex. Apr. 21, 2026). There, the court found that a statement that Director Patel has "been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover building" was mere "rhetorical hyperbole." However, that statement is different in kind from the statement at issue here. Id. (explaining that by saying Director Patel spent "far more" time at nightclubs than his office, the defendant delivered his answer 'in an exaggerated, provocative and amusing way'"). When viewed in context, the Court does not agree with Defendant that the statements here are mere "rhetorical hyperbole."} …

And the court concluded that Wilkins had adequately alleged "actual malice" on Seraphin's part:

Plaintiff has sufficiently pleaded actual malice and so declines to rule on Plaintiff's status as a public or private figure at this stage of the proceedings. Actual malice requires a statement made "'with knowledge that it is false, or with reckless disregard of whether it is true.'" … [R]eckless disregard is a "subjective standard that focuses on the conduct and state of mind of the defendant." … [M]ere negligence is insufficient. In her Complaint, Plaintiff alleges that Defendant acted with actual malice in making the allegedly defamatory statements. She asserts that Defendant "published his defamatory statements across numerous outlets, knowing that they were false" and "entirely fabricated the story to generate video engagement revenue and to indulge in his obvious animus against Dir. Patel and against Ms. Wilkins." In support of these allegations, Plaintiff states that she and Defendant met in person approximately two years ago at a political event. Plaintiff alleges that, because of that meeting, which took place before Director Patel became the FBI Director, Defendant knew that Plaintiff was American, not Israeli, that she was not a Mossad agent, and that her relationship with Director Patel began long before he became Director. Plaintiff also alleges that Defendant had never once reached out to her and that she stated publicly prior to Defendant's statements that the allegations regarding her affiliation with Israel are false. Based on this, Plaintiff contends that Defendant knew she was not part of any foreign intelligence agency, and instead "fabricated this accusation at the expense of [Plaintiff] to obtain personal profit, generating outrage to drive up his viewership." This animus and "malicious intent," Plaintiff asserts, "is further emphasized by [Defendant's] desire to spread this lie 'real publicly.'" Taking these well-pleaded allegations as true and viewing them in light most favorable to her, the Court finds that Plaintiff has sufficiently pleaded actual malice….

Jared Joseph Roberts and Jason C. Greaves (Binnall Law Group PLLC) represent Wilkins.