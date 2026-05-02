"Multi-Figure Verdicts"

Spotted on a lawyer's web site:

To be fair, the lawyer was apparently one of the lawyers on what would commonly be called a low eight-figure settlement ($11M), and the lawyer's site mentions a couple of similarly sized verdicts, one later on the same page and one or another page. It thus seems more like a funny glitch than a telling error. On the other hand, the lawyer has recently been sanctioned for AI hallucinations in a filing written by an associate but also signed by the lawyer.