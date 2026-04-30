The Volokh Conspiracy
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ImmigrationProf Blog Symposium on the Birthright Citizenship Oral Arguments
A compilation of posts by various legal scholars, including myself.
The ImmigrationProf Blog site has been hosting a symposium on the birthright citizenship case oral argument, which took place before the Supreme Court earlier this month. They now have a post compiling links to the different posts, including one of my own. The other contributors are all prominent immigration law and constitutional law scholars. I include the links below:
Jack Chin on Lessons from the Oral Arguments
Ilya Somin, Justice Barrett, Slavery, and Birthright Citizenship
Bearing the Sins of the Father…. by Ediberto Roman
Rachel E. Rosenbloom, The Solicitor General Crossed a Line in Trump v. Barbara
The Citizenship Clause is Part of an Anti-Aristocracy Constitution by D. Carolina Núñez
My contribution to the symposium was originally posted right here at the VC blog. It builds, in part, on my earlier Lawfare article, "Slavery and Birthright Citizenship."