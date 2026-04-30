ImmigrationProf Blog Symposium on the Birthright Citizenship Oral Arguments

Milla74/Dreamstime

The ImmigrationProf Blog site has been hosting a symposium on the birthright citizenship case oral argument, which took place before the Supreme Court earlier this month. They now have a post compiling links to the different posts, including one of my own. The other contributors are all prominent immigration law and constitutional law scholars. I include the links below:

Jack Chin on Lessons from the Oral Arguments

Ilya Somin, Justice Barrett, Slavery, and Birthright Citizenship

Bearing the Sins of the Father…. by Ediberto Roman

Rachel E. Rosenbloom, The Solicitor General Crossed a Line in Trump v. Barbara

The Citizenship Clause is Part of an Anti-Aristocracy Constitution by D. Carolina Núñez

My contribution to the symposium was originally posted right here at the VC blog. It builds, in part, on my earlier Lawfare article, "Slavery and Birthright Citizenship."