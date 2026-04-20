FBI Director Kash Patel Sues Atlantic Over Friday's Article

Some excerpts from the Complaint in Patel v. Atlantic Monthly Group LLC (D.D.C.), filed today:

The Article's assertions that Director Patel drinks to the point of obvious intoxication at Ned's in Washington, D.C. and to excess at the Poodle Room in Las Vegas, and that his drinking "has been a recurring source of concern across the government," are false. Director Patel does not drink to excess at these establishments or anywhere else, and this has not, and has never been, a source of concern across the government. Prior to publication, the FBI expressly informed Defendants that each of these allegations was "totally false." The FBI further warned Defendants that these allegations echoed a similar fabrication previously aired by MSNBC's Frank Figliuzzi on Morning Joe—anonymously sourced reporting that was later retracted by MSNBC and that is the subject of pending defamation litigation—yet Defendants published it anyway.

Indeed, Fitzpatrick could not get a single person to go on the record in defense of these outrageous allegations, instead relying entirely on anonymous sources she knew to be both highly partisan with an ax to grind and also not in a position to know the facts. Defendants published the Article with actual malice, despite being expressly warned, hours before publication, that the central allegations were categorically false; despite having abundant publicly available information contradicting those allegations; despite obvious and fatal defects in their own sourcing; despite The Atlantic's well-documented, long-running editorial animus toward Director Patel; despite a request for additional time to respond that Defendants refused to honor; and despite deliberately structuring the pre-publication process to avoid receiving information that would refute their narrative. Defendants cannot evade responsibility for their malicious lies by hiding behind sham sources….

Kashyap P. Patel, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, brings this lawsuit to hold Defendants The Atlantic Monthly Group LLC and its staff writer, Sarah Fitzpatrick, accountable for a sweeping, malicious, and defamatory hit piece published on April 17, 2026 {"Kash Patel's Erratic Behavior Could Cost Him His Job"}. Defendants are of course free to criticize the leadership of the FBI, but they crossed the legal line by publishing an article replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations designed to destroy Director Patel's reputation and drive him from office.

The Article's claims that early in Director Patel's tenure meetings and briefings were rescheduled due to "alcohol-fueled nights," that members of his security detail had difficulty waking him because he was "seemingly intoxicated," and that a request for "breaching equipment" was made because he had been unreachable behind locked doors, are false. None of these events occurred. Prior to publication, the FBI expressly informed Defendants that these claims were "totally false," "made up," and "made up to the point of satire." As is standard protocol, easily verified, and would have been known by any credible FBI source, breach equipment is provided to all FBI protection details. The claim that it was requested or provided to Director Patel's detail because he "had been unreachable behind locked doors" is pure fantasy.

The Article's assertions and implications that Director Patel's alleged alcohol consumption negatively impacted law-enforcement investigations (including the Charlie Kirk murder investigation), violated DOJ ethics rules against habitual intoxicant use, rendered him vulnerable to foreign adversary coercion, and constituted a threat to public safety and national security—including in the context of a domestic terrorist attack—are false. Prior to publication, the FBI expressly informed Defendants that these claims were "100% false," and that under Director Patel's leadership, the FBI has just delivered its most successful year in decades, with a historic drop in violent crime, a 20% drop in the national murder rate, a 31% increase in fentanyl seizures, and the successful disruption of multiple terror plots.

The Article's assertions that on April 10, 2026, Director Patel "panicked, frantically" announcing he had been fired, engaged in a "freak-out," and "is deeply concerned that his job is in jeopardy," are false. On April 10, 2026, Director Patel had a routine technical problem logging into a government system, which was quickly fixed. Director Patel's sole focus is on carrying out the administration's law enforcement priorities. Prior to publication, the FBI expressly informed Defendants that the firing rumor was a "made-up rumor," and that the "freak-out" and job-jeopardy claims were fabricated.

The Article's assertions that Director Patel is "often away or unreachable," causing delays that made agents "lose their shit," and that he has "unexplained absences" and "spotty attendance at the office," are false. Director Patel is at FBI headquarters nearly every single day, and when he is not at headquarters, he is visiting field offices—which he has done more frequently than any of his predecessors, a fact independently verifiable through his public social media account that Defendants were specifically directed to review. Prior to publication, the FBI expressly informed Defendants that these claims were "completely made up and divorced from reality," and when pressed to identify any officials, instances, or absences supporting the claims, Defendants offered none.

The Article's assertions that Director Patel has used his position to "target political or personal adversaries of the president"; that he complained that the FBI merchandise "isn't intimidating enough"; and that days before the U.S. launched its war with Iran, he "fired members of a counterintelligence squad that was devoted, in part, to Iran," leaving the country vulnerable, are each false. Director Patel has not targeted political or personal adversaries; FBI personnel actions are taken only where employees have acted unethically or undermined the mission. His security detail confirmed that he has made no such complaint about FBI merchandise. And the squad referenced was within Counterterrorism—not a dedicated Iran counterintelligence squad—with only three affected individuals even tangentially working on Iran-related matters. Prior to publication, the FBI expressly informed Defendants that each of these claims was false, including that the merchandise claim was "absolutely, 100% false" and the Iran-squad claim "is not true."

Furthermore, Director Patel has taken significantly fewer personal days than either of his two immediate predecessors. In calendar year 2025, Director Patel took approximately 17 personal days—fewer than Director Wray averaged in any single year of his 7.5-year tenure, during which Wray accumulated roughly 242 personal days (including approximately 37 in 2024 alone, 31 in 2023, and 33 in 2022). Director Comey likewise took approximately 130 personal days over his 4year tenure, including roughly 63 in 2014 and 42 in 2015, when he routinely traveled home to New York every weekend or every other weekend. Put simply, Director Patel's personal-day usage in 2025 is less than half of Wray's yearly average and a small fraction of Comey's peak years….

Defendants' "investigation" of the claims in the Article was grossly deficient—and deliberately so. Defendants did not pursue obvious investigative leads, did not engage with publicly available counter-evidence––even evidence that was directly provided to them, did not afford a reasonable opportunity to respond, and did not conduct the most basic fact-checking that a responsible publication undertakes before attempting to destroy a public official's reputation, even after the FBI explained to Defendants, on the record, that their claims were false, as illustrated above.

In fact, Defendants ignored their own politices and procedures, rushing the story to print without substantively fact-checking the allegations or giving Director Patel a meaningful opportunity to respond—all to publish before the truth could be exposed and derail the Article.

On April 17, 2026, at 2:09 PM EDT—the same day of publication— AMG transmitted to the FBI Office of Public Affairs ("FBI OPA") a purported "request for comment" containing nineteen substantive claims about Director Patel. AMG imposed an arbitrary and unreasonable deadline of 4:00 PM EDT—less than two hours—for the FBI to respond to nineteen detailed allegations concerning complex issues of national security, personnel files, security-detail logs, internal facilities logs, and personal conduct.

The two-hour window was pretextual. No reasonable journalist investigating such serious charges—involving alleged need for a SWAT-style breach of the Director's office, alleged alcohol abuse by the head of the nation's preeminent law-enforcement agency, alleged falsehoods about an active homicide investigation, and alleged national-security compromise—would have demanded a substantive response within 111 minutes. Defendants imposed that window precisely to manufacture a "no comment" or a summary denial, insulate themselves from the substance of the FBI response, and publish before the truth could catch up with them.

FBI OPA, through Assistant Director Williamson, responded before publication that AMG's claims were "one of the most absurd things I've ever read. Completely false at a nearly 100% clip." Defendants buried this striking language, never reported it, and chose to publish the claims anyway. They included only a generic, truncated denial attributed to Director Patel ("Print it, all false, I'll see you in court - bring your checkbook"). The FBI also, as illustrated above, provided substantive refutations of Defendants' claims, which Defendants entirely ignored.

Also on April 17, 2026, before publication, Director Patel's counsel sent Fitzpatrick, AMG's legal department, and AMG's senior editors a detailed letter (the "Pre-Publication Letter") further substantively refuting AMG's false claims on the record, providing publicly available counter-evidence, and demanding that AMG not publish them.

The Pre-Publication Letter expressly requested that Defendants afford Director Patel and the FBI "a full and reasonable opportunity to respond" to the nineteen allegations—necessarily requiring additional time beyond the arbitrary two-hour window Defendants had imposed.

Defendants refused. They did not extend the deadline. They did not even respond to the Pre-Publication Letter. They did not acknowledge the publicly available counter-evidence identified therein. They did not retract or modify the false statements identified. They made no meaningful response at all. They simply ignored the Pre-Publication Letter and published the false claims a few hours later.

Defendants' conscious decision to ignore the detailed, specific, and substantive refutations in the Pre-Publication Letter, and their refusal to give a reasonable amount of time for the FBI and Director Patel to respond, is among the strongest possible evidence of actual malice. A reporter or publisher genuinely concerned with accuracy does not brush aside a detailed, on-the-record refutation from counsel identifying specific falsehoods and offering counter-evidence; does not refuse a good-faith request for additional response time on nineteen complex allegations; and does not publish anyway, unchanged, hours later.

In addition to FBI OPA's pre-publication denial, Defendants received on-the-record statements from senior administration officials that contradicted the Article's core premise….