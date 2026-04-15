From Monday's order by Judge Brett Ludwig in Schmidt v. Naqvi (E.D. Wis.):

Plaintiff Dale Schmidt is … the elected sheriff of Dodge County, Wisconsin…. Defendant Kevin Morrison is … a prior candidate for the United States House of Representatives [and currently a Cook County, Ill. Commissioner -EV]. Schmidt is suing [Sundas] Naqvi, Morrison, and unidentified Doe Defendants for falsely claiming that Naqvi was illegally detained at Dodge County Jail from March 5, 2026 through March 7, 2026. Schmidt maintains that Naqvi was never booked or detained at Dodge County Jail. He alleges that, in actuality, Naqvi arrived at O'Hare International Airport on March 5, 2026, checked into a Hampton Inn & Suites located in Rosemont, Illinois, and, in the early morning hours of March 7, 2026, was dropped off at a Holiday Inn Hotel in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Schmidt seeks leave from the Court to conduct limited, expedited discovery to subpoena T-Mobile, Naqvi's cellphone provider, to produce text messages, call details, and records. He also seeks to subpoena the relevant hotels for exterior and lobby video surveillance, limited in date and times. For the reasons discussed below, Schmidt's motion will be granted….

"A party may not seek discovery from any source before the parties have conferred as required by Rule 26(f), except … when authorized … by court order." … Schmidt has shown sufficient good cause to support his request [for a subpoena without a Rule 26(f) conference]…. [A] prima facie claim of defamation in Wisconsin requires plausible allegations that the defendants made a false statement, communicated by speech; communicated to a third party; and the communication is unprivileged and tends to harm one's reputation. Schmidt alleges that Naqvi and Morrison falsely publicized that Naqvi was illegally detained at Dodge County Jail, which could harm Schmidt's reputation. Accordingly, he has made a prima facie claim of actionable harm. Next, Schmidt seeks concrete, narrow information: Naqvi's cellphone records and the exterior and lobby surveillance footage from the pertinent Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn, limited to relevant dates and times. The Court also notes that while there are alternative means to obtain the subpoenaed information, these methods are outweighed by the risk of the records overwritten and/or purged in the ordinary course of business, thus satisfying the third and fourth elements. The Court also finds that the subpoenaed information will advance Schmidt's claim. To begin with, video surveillance could prove his allegations about Naqvi's actual whereabout during the time she claimed to be detained at Dodge County Jail. Moreover, Naqvi's cellphone records may help Schmidt identify the unknown Doe Defendants. Doe Defendants must be identified and served within ninety days of the commencement of the action against them, and, accordingly, this information is necessary to proceed with the claims against Doe Defendants…. [And] the Court is satisfied that Schmidt's interest in protecting himself from defamation outweighs the defendants' privacy interest. The statements made "caused reputational harm and damages" to Schmidt, "particularly as he prepared for a re-election campaign." The defendants' interest is minimal; by publicizing statements about Schmidt and the alleged detention, they do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in information that could disprove their statements….

Here are more details on the allegation, from Friday's Complaint in Schmidt v. Naqvi (E.D. Wis.); recall that these are just allegations, made "Upon information and belief" of the plaintiff, and any factfinding will be some time in the future: