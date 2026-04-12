The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Happy Yuri Gagarin Day!

Gagarin was the first man in space, 65 years ago today.

|

From Wikipedia, by Mos.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=177890193 (By Mos.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=177890193)