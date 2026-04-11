On March 2, I posted about a court opinion related to a lawsuit brought by lawyer Sonya Shaykhoun. Shaykhoun had sent out a Tweet that proved controversial; sued news outlets for (among other things) copyright infringement based on their including the Tweet in their stories about the controversy; and lost on fair use grounds. She has now filed a Third Amended Complaint in that case (Shaykhoun v. Al Jazeera Media Network (S.D.N.Y.)), and the post makes a cameo appearance. There's a lot more in the 34-page Complaint, but I thought I'd pass along some excerpts:

Plaintiff expands this [Third Amended Complaint] to address a coordinated campaign of professional retaliation—a "Market Erasure"—executed by a Transnational Criminal Organization ("TCO") Plaintiff discovered while auditing Al Jazeera Media Network ("AJMN") in Doha (2011–2014). The TCO operates globally through an institutional network of elite law firms and media proxies to shield its operations and suppress Plaintiff's forensic findings. This is not a "defamation" case, nor is it a repackaging of defamation claims. Plaintiff brings this action under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 and Civil RICO to recover for a coordinated Market Erasure via a seven-year-long continual press assault triggered by Plaintiff's 2019 attempt to expose Osama Abu Dehay's ("Osama") lack of Jordanian law license. Lord Holt recognized in 1698, the "plinths" of law are reputation, personal security, and property ("Three Plinths") are compensable interests…. The Enterprise used "unlawful means" e.g., wire fraud and witness tampering, to interfere with Plaintiff's Three Plinths (Reputation, Personal Security, and Property). This coordinated interference seeks to protect the $Trillion extraction and achieve witness neutralization. The Enterprise launched these attacks to suppress Plaintiff's documented evidence of the licensure void and the professional omissions of the "institutional shield" provided by Pillsbury (FARA No. 5198) and media proxies…. Plaintiff Sonya Hashim Shaykhoun, Esq. is an eighteen-year veteran of the New York Bar (2008, Atty. Reg. # 4633293) with more than 22 years of experience in transactional, commercial, and regulatory matters, including senior in-house roles at major media and aviation entitles in the Arabian Gulf region (Exhibit A). She holds a Masters in English (St Andrews), a BA in Arabic and Law (SOAS), an LL.M. in Corporate and Commercial Law (SOAS), and a specialized LL.M. in Corruption, Law and Governance (Sussex/ROLACC.) … Pillsbury (FARA No. 5198) used its "award-winning lobbyists" through its Government Law & Strategies Practice to execute a "silver-bullet" solution: branding Plaintiff a "Karen" to reduce the legal and regulatory risk of employing an unlicensed operative for fourteen years. The March 2nd Transformation: This [institutional] shield facilitated the March 2, 2026, strike on Reason.com, published 96 hours after the Order (Exhibit H.) Citing defense counsel Sullivan and Vaishampayan exclusively, this act masqueraded as "legal commentary" on a case that never hit the press but functioned as a Predicate Act of Witness Tampering to ensure the $Trillion extraction remains buried ("it makes me question the Twitter account title, "The Commercially Savvy Lawyer," which is Plaintiff's online moniker and professional brand.)