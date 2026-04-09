Upcoming Visiting Position at University of Virginia

UVA

I would like to take this opportunity to announce that I will be a Visiting Professor at University of Virginia School of Law during the Fall 2026 semester. It is an honor to be invited to visit at one of the nation's very top law schools. I know some UVA faculty already, and look forward to meeting more faculty and students while there.

During that semester, I will continue to be an employee of the mighty Commonwealth of Virginia (both UVA and my permanent home, George Mason University, are Virginia state universities). I will also continue my work as Simon Chair in Constitutional Studies at the Cato Institute. Similarly, I will continue to blog regularly right here at the Volokh Conspiracy site.