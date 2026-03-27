An excerpt from yesterday's decision by Judge Edward Davila (N.D. Cal.) in U.S. v. Holmes:

To determine whether a defendant caused "substantial financial hardship" under Section 4C1.1, the Guidelines instructs courts to "consider, among other things, the non-exhaustive list of factors provided in Application Note 4(F) of the Commentary to § 2B1.1." These factors are "whether the offense resulted in the victim—

Holmes contends that she meets each criterion. The government does not dispute this as to most criteria but contends that {Holmes's offense caused a massive amount of financial harm to several people}…. At sentencing, the Court found—and the Ninth Circuit affirmed—that … [Holmes] owed $452,047,268 in restitution to 12 investor-victims….

On November 1, 2023, after the Court sentenced Holmes [to 11¼ years in prison], the Sentencing Commission amended the Guidelines … by add[ing] U.S.S.G. § 4C1.1, which provides a … retroactive two-level offense level reduction for defendants who meet certain criteria, including that "The defendant did not personally cause substantial financial hardship." …

(i) becoming insolvent; (ii) filing for bankruptcy under the Bankruptcy Code … ; (iii) suffering substantial loss of a retirement, education, or other savings or investment fund; (iv) making substantial changes to his or her employment, such as postponing his or her retirement plans; (v) making substantial changes to his or her living arrangements, such as relocating to a less expensive home; and (vi) suffering substantial harm to his or her ability to obtain credit."

According to Holmes, these factors demonstrate that "substantial financial hardship" focuses not on the aggregate amount of loss that victims suffered, but on whether any individual victim experienced hardship. Though the Ninth Circuit has not weighed in on the meaning of "substantial financial hardship" in Section 4C1.1 yet, Holmes argues that the Circuit's interpretation of the same phrase in Section 2B1.1 is instructive. In United States v. George, the Ninth Circuit explained that a defendant caused "substantial financial hardship" under Section 2B1.1 where "victims suffered a loss that was significant in light of their individual financial circumstances." …

Accordingly, Holmes argues that she did not personally cause "substantial financial hardship" because there is no evidence that any of the 12 investor-victims in her case experienced the kind of individual financial hardship contemplated by the Section 2B1.1 factors. Given the risk involved with the investment, every Theranos investor who invested during the C-1 and C-2 rounds represented that they would not be financially impaired if the investor were to suffer the complete loss of the investment. See Trefz. Decl., Ex. 1 at 12–13, ECF No. 1797-2 (affirming that the investor "can bear the economic risk of such Investor's investment and is able, without impairing such Investor's financial condition, to hold the Shares and the Conversion Shares for an indefinite period of time and to suffer a complete loss of such Investor's investment").

Indeed, the government does not point to any individual investor-victim who suffered financial hardship as a result of Holmes's offense. Nor could the Probation Office identify any. Sentence Reduction Investigation Report, ECF No. 1799 at 3 (noting that "although the victims detail significant loss of money and time (for testifying, traveling, depositions, etc.), none of the statements reveal a 'substantial financial hardship' "). {In response to being notified about Holmes's motion, one investor-victim told the government that he lost nearly 15% of his personal net worth. This fact does not change the Court's analysis. Even assuming that this anonymous investor-victim was one of the 12 victims identified at sentencing, it is not clear how this investor-victim calculated his 15% loss in net worth, or more importantly, whether that loss resulted in the kind of pecuniary impact that would constitute a "substantial financial hardship."}

The government offers a different interpretation of "substantial financial hardship." The Guidelines advise that the Section 2B1.1 factors only represent a representative list of potential considerations. And in an Application Note to Section 4C1.1, the Guidelines state that the determination of whether a defendant caused "substantial financial hardship" under U.S.S.G. § 4C1.1(a)(6) "is to be determined independently of the application of subsection (b)(2) of § 2B1.1." The government understands this guidance to mean that though "substantial financial hardship" appears in both sections of the Guidelines, the phrase has different meanings under each provision. Specifically, the government asserts that "substantial financial hardship" in Section 2B1.1(b)(2) focuses more on the impact on individual victims, whereas the same phrase in Section 4C1.1(a)(6) focuses on the harm the defendant caused writ large.

The Sixth Circuit recently endorsed a similar view in United States v. Hanson (6th Cir. 2025). There, the Circuit affirmed a district court's denial of a sentence reduction, finding the defendant ineligible under U.S.S.G § 4C1.1(a)(6) because he had defrauded 30 people out of more than $1.2 million. The court noted that, based on the plain language of § 4C1.1, "Application Note 4(F) does not describe every type of substantial financial hardship" that renders a defendant ineligible under § 4C1.1(a)(6) but rather "provides a list of exemplars from which we may extrapolate analogous conduct." "Given the number of victims and amount defrauded," the Sixth Circuit held that "the district court reasonably concluded that the financial hardship was substantial.". The government argues that the Court should similarly find that Holmes, who defrauded 12 investor-victims of more than $450 million, also caused "substantial financial hardship."

Though the government's argument is well-taken, the Court ultimately agrees with Holmes's interpretation and finds that she did not personally cause "substantial financial hardship" under U.S.S.G. § 4C1.1(a)…. [T]he words "substantial" and "hardship" suggest that the victim's loss must be significant. Significance is a relative concept that only gains meaning from comparison, and "[t]he most natural point of comparison is the financial condition of the victim."

In that sense, the government's proffered interpretation is untenable because it provides no point of reference as to what degree of loss is "substantial." Instinctually, the $450 million in losses here would seem to meet that definition. But this gut reaction is a poor measure at best. Losing one million dollars may not even register as a loss for certain victims, whereas for others it could result in complete financial devastation.

To avoid the inherent subjectivity in measuring the substantiality of a loss, there must be some individualized finding that a victim's loss substantially harmed that victim. Indeed, even in cases where courts have found that the defendant caused "substantial financial hardship" based on the number of victims or the amount of loss—including Hanson—there was also some finding of individual victim hardship.

The court therefore reduced Holmes' sentence to 10¼ years.

The court also added:

The government observes that Holmes still has not accepted responsibility for her crimes, has paid minimal restitution, and has the opportunity to reoffend. Since sentencing, Holmes has continued to tell national media outlets that she intends to resume a career in healthcare technology after her release. Holmes has also been advising her current romantic partner on raising capital for his new start-up, which touts a prototype diagnostic device that the government argues bears striking similarities to the Theranos device. According to the government, Holmes's intent to return to the same field in which she committed her crimes combined with an opportunity to recidivate through her partner's start-up justifies maintaining her current sentence.

These suspicions do not sway the Court. The Court already incorporated the fact that Holmes did not accept responsibility for her crime at sentencing, so her maintaining this position today does not alter the analysis. Further, Holmes's intent to return to the same field in which she perpetuated her fraud and her relationship with the founder of a start-up similar to Theranos are countervailed by the chilling effect of her notoriety, which will subject Holmes to substantial scrutiny in all of her future endeavors. Given her lasting infamy, there is a decreased likelihood that Holmes would be successful in reoffending in the same manner.

That said, the Court understands the government's concerns. The Court takes seriously the magnitude and severity of Holmes's crimes and the desire to rebuild trust and integrity in Silicon Valley. A reduced sentence that is too lenient could reduce the deterrent effect of the Court's original sentence. With these considerations in mind, the Court finds that the Section 3553(a) factors weigh in favor of a reduced sentence and that a sentence in the middle of the revised Guidelines range is "sufficient, but not greater than necessary." …

To be clear, this sentence reduction does not diminish the enormity of Holmes's crimes, nor does it ignore the significant negative impact her conduct has had on the community. The hundreds of millions of dollars in losses caused by Holmes's fraud speak for themselves. And though unquantifiable, the echoes of the immense reputational damage that the innovative industry in Silicon Valley suffered as a consequence of Holmes's deception still reverberate to this day. Holmes's revised sentence continues to reflect a just punishment for her serious offense and serves as a reminder that the scales of justice will balance.