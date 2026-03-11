The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Free Speech Unmuted: Equal Time, Stephen Colbert, and the Future of Political Broadcasting, with Stuart Benjamin
Is the FCC about to revive a broad reading of the Equal Time Rule—and should broadcast TV still get "special" First Amendment treatment in 2026? Jane and I discuss the matter with Prof. Stuart Benjamin, a leading scholar of federal communications law at Duke Law School.
