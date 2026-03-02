Apparent AI Glitch in Filing by Montana Public Defender, Recent Congressional Candidate

Everyone makes mistakes, even experienced professionals; a good reminder for the rest of us to learn from those mistakes. The motion in State v. Stroup starts off well in its initial pages (no case law hallucinations), but is then followed by several pages of two other motions, which I don't think the lawyer was planning to file, and which appear to have been AI-generated: It begins with the "Below is concise motion language you can drop into …" language quoted above.

Griffen Smith (Missoulian) reported on the story, and included the prosecutor's motion to strike that filing, on the grounds that it violates a local rule (3(G)) requiring disclosure of the use of generative AI:

The document does not include a generative artificial intelligence disclosure as required. However, page 7 begins as follows: "Below is concise motion language you can drop into a 'Motion to Admit Mental-Disease Evidence and for Related Instructions' keyed to 45-6-204, 45-6-201, and 4614-102. Adjust headings/captions to your local practice." Page 10 states "Below is a full motion you can paste into your pleading, then adjust names, dates, and styles to fit local practice." These pages also include several apparent hyperlinks to "ppl-ai-file-upload.s3.amazonaws," "ppl-ai-fileupload.s3.amazonaws+1," and others. The document includes what appears to be an attempt at a second case caption on page 12. It is not plausible on its face that any source other than generative AI would have created such language for a filed version of a brief….

There's more in that filing, but here's one passage:

While generative AI can be a useful tool for some purposes and may have greater application in the future, when used improperly, and without meaningful review, it can ultimately damage both the perception and the reality of the profession. One assumes that Mr. Stroup has had, or will at some point have, an opportunity to review the filing made on his behalf. What impression could a review of pgs. 12-19 leave upon a defendant who struggles with paranoia and delusional thinking? While AI could theoretically one day become a replacement for portions of staff of experienced attorneys, it is readily apparent that this day has not yet arrived.

The Missoulan article includes this response:

In a Wednesday interview, Office of Public Defender Division Administrator Brian Smith told the Missoulian the AI-generated language was inadvertently included in an unrelated filing. And he criticized the county attorney's office for filing a "four-page diatribe about the dangers of AI" instead of working with the defense to correct her mistake. "That's not helping the client or the case," Smith said, "and all you are doing is trying to throw a professional colleague under the bus."

As I mentioned, the lawyer involved seems quite experienced, and ran for the Montana Public Service Commission in 2020 (getting nearly 48% of the vote) and for the House of Representatives in Montana's first district in 2022 (getting over 46% of the vote) and in 2024 (getting over 44%). "Его пример другим наука," Pushkin wrote in Eugene Onegin—"May his example profit others," in the Falen translation.

Thanks to Matthew Monforton for the pointer.