Republican Congressman's Staffer Prosecuted for Alleging Faking Attack on Herself, Including "Trump Whore" Written on Her Stomach

From the Justice Department's press release Wednesday:

Natalie Greene, 26, of Ocean City was charged with one count of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement. On November 19, 2025, Greene made her initial appearance in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal. Greene was released on a $200,000 unsecured bond and additional conditions, as set by the Court. According to statements made in court and documents filed in the case: Late at night on July 23, 2025, Greene's co-conspirator called 911 and reported that she and Greene had been attacked by three men when they were out walking on a trail at a nature preserve in Egg Harbor Township. According to the co-conspirator, during the attack, the men had called Greene by name and had specifically referenced her employment with Federal Official 1, an official whose identity is known to the Government. When law enforcement officers located Greene, she was lying in a wooded area just off the trail, with her hands and feet bound together with black zip ties. Greene's shirt was pulled over her head and was also tied with a black zip tie. Greene had numerous lacerations on her face, neck, upper chest, and shoulder. The words "TRUMP WHORE" were written on her stomach and the words "[Federal Official 1] IS RACIST" were written on her back. [Press accounts state that the words written were that Van Drew is racist. -EV] Greene was crying and yelling that one of her alleged attackers had a gun.

Greene told police officers that one or more of the men who allegedly attacked her said he had a gun and threatened to shoot her. Greene also said that one or more of the attackers had held her down and restrained her movement, cutting her and writing on her body. A couple days later, after receiving medical treatment for her lacerations, Greene again described her alleged attack to law enforcement officers, including an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The investigation revealed that Greene had not, in fact, been attacked by three men at gunpoint on July 23. Instead, Greene had paid a body modification/scarification artist to deliberately cut the lacerations on her face, neck, upper chest, and shoulder, based on a pattern that she had provided beforehand. Law enforcement officers recovered black zip ties in Greene's car on the night of the alleged attack, similar to the zip ties that had been used to bind Greene's arms and feet. Also, the investigation revealed that, two days prior to the alleged attack, the cellphone of Greene's co-conspirator had been used to search "zip ties near me."

You can find more details in the Criminal Complaint, as well as in many news accounts (including this one from Fox News [Greg Norman]). An excerpt:

Individual 1 [the body modification artist] provided the investigators with photos of Greene that he took after the scarification had been completed on the afternoon of July 23, 2025, in his studio in Pennsylvania. The photos from Individual 1 reflect that the cuts made to Greene's skin by Individual 1, at Greene's request, follow the exact same pattern as the lacerations that were observed on Greene when she was found lying on the ground in the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve, as well as the lacerations that were observed on Greene and photographed at Hospital-1 later the same evening. The photo comparison is as follows:

UPDATE: I had neglected to mention that Greene "began Rutgers law school last year but is no longer enrolled there, a spokesperson for the college told The [N.Y.] Post."