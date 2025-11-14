My Esperanto Film, "Nova Espero" ("A New Hope"), Needs Your Likes!

Just a reminder to click through to YouTube and hit "like" on my new short Esperanto film, "Nova Espero," or "A New Hope," which I've submitted to an Esperanto film festival (the 7th American Good Film Festival). (When I say "short," I mean it's under five minutes long. Hit CC if you don't see the English subtitles.)

I'm embedding the film below, but most importantly, please click through to YouTube and "like" ("thumbs-up") the video there: "audience favorite" gets a special prize in this film festival! Voting only lasts a few more days, so please do it now.