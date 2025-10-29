Bork Lecture at FedSoc National Convention Will Include Panel of Judges To Address Antisemitism

Following up from my post last night, I am pleased to report that the Bork Lecture at the FedSoc National Convention will focus on antisemitism:

In 1987, Howard G. Crane — then-Managing Partner of Kirkland & Ellis and a self-described "liberal Democrat" — testified in support of Judge Robert Bork's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, describing Judge Bork as "a person without prejudice against any group." Crane, who was Jewish, explained that Judge Bork, as a young law firm associate, persuaded his firm to eliminate its ban on Jewish attorneys, resulting in Bork's firm hiring Crane.

In memory of Judge Bork's commitment to religious respect and his rejection of anti-Semitism, Hon. Judge Roy Altman (U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida) will moderate a discussion with judges from different faith traditions about the crucial importance of the American tradition of religious respect and tolerance in the U.S. constitutional order, including their personal experiences with interfaith dialogue.

The judges will discuss how First Amendment values — such as respect for free speech and for free exercise of religion — can provide a roadmap for preserving Western values under assault by anti-Semitism and other forms of religious intolerance.

Featuring:

Hon. Lisa Branch, United States Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit

Hon. Ray Gruender, United States Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit

Hon. Andrew Oldham, United States Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit

Hon. Martha Pacold, United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois

Hon. Lee Rudofsky, United States District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas

Hon. David R. Stras, United States Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit

Hon. Amul R. Thapar, United States Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit

Hon. Evan Young, Texas Supreme Court

Moderator: Hon. Roy Kalman Altman, United States District Court, Southern District of Florida