Governor Abbott Appoints Kyle Hawkins As Justice Of The Supreme Court Of Texas

I am pleased to report that Kyle Hawkins is the newest member of the Texas Supreme Court. I got to know Justice Hawkins during his tenure as Texas Solicitor General. With principle and courage, he represented Texas before the United States Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of Texas. I, for one, was partial to his argument in California v. Texas, even if the Supreme Court was not.

Justice Hawkins will be a brilliant jurist and a committed originalist.

Texas is very lucky to have him. Dare I say, Texas might have the deepest state supreme court bench in the country?

