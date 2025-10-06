"Deloitte Issues Refund for Error-Ridden Australian Government Report That Used AI"

Financial Times (Ellesheva Kissin) reports:

The Big Four accountancy and consultancy firm will repay the final instalment of its government contract after conceding that some footnotes and references it contained were incorrect, Australia's Department of Employment and Workplace Relations said on Monday….

In late August the Australian Financial Review reported that the document contained multiple errors, including references and citations to non-existent reports by academics at the universities of Sydney and Lund in Sweden….

While Deloitte did not state that AI caused the mistakes in its original report, it admitted that the updated version corrected errors with citations, references, and one summary of legal proceedings….