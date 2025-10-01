Starlink WiFi in the Air is a Game Changer

United Airlines is installing Starlink WiFi on its fleet. Today, my flight from Indianapolis to Houston has Starlink. It is an absolute game changer. I had download speeds in excess of 250 Mbps, and upload speeds of nearly 30 Mbps.

When I have a flight, I deliberately schedule activities that do not require accessing the internet, as connectivity may be slow or non-existent. But now with Starlink, I can do anything in the air that I could do on the ground. Indeed, it should be possible to listen to Zoom calls, aided by closed captioning.