Sarah McLaughlin (FIRE) on "Authoritarians in the Academy: How the Internationalization of Higher Education and Borderless Censorship Threaten Free Speech,"

I'm delighted to report that Sarah McLaughlin (of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression) will be guest-blogging this coming week about her new book. From the publisher's summary:

A revealing exposé on how foreign authoritarian influence is undermining freedom and integrity within American higher education institutions. In an era of globalized education, where ideals of freedom and inquiry should thrive, an alarming trend has emerged: foreign authoritarian regimes infiltrating American academia. In Authoritarians in the Academy, Sarah McLaughlin exposes how higher education institutions, long considered bastions of free thought, are compromising their values for financial gain and global partnerships. This groundbreaking investigation reveals the subtle yet sweeping influence of authoritarian governments. University leaders are allowing censorship to flourish on campus, putting pressure on faculty, and silencing international student voices, all in the name of appeasing foreign powers. McLaughlin exposes the troubling reality where university leaders prioritize expansion and profit over the principles of free expression. The book describes incidents in classrooms where professors hesitate to discuss controversial topics and in boardrooms where administrators weigh the costs of offending oppressive regimes. McLaughlin offers a sobering look at how the compromises made in American academia reflect broader societal patterns seen in industries like tech, sports, and entertainment….

And here are the jacket blurbs: