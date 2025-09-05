The Volokh Conspiracy
Sarah McLaughlin (FIRE) on "Authoritarians in the Academy: How the Internationalization of Higher Education and Borderless Censorship Threaten Free Speech,"
I'm delighted to report that Sarah McLaughlin (of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression) will be guest-blogging this coming week about her new book. From the publisher's summary:
A revealing exposé on how foreign authoritarian influence is undermining freedom and integrity within American higher education institutions.
In an era of globalized education, where ideals of freedom and inquiry should thrive, an alarming trend has emerged: foreign authoritarian regimes infiltrating American academia. In Authoritarians in the Academy, Sarah McLaughlin exposes how higher education institutions, long considered bastions of free thought, are compromising their values for financial gain and global partnerships.
This groundbreaking investigation reveals the subtle yet sweeping influence of authoritarian governments. University leaders are allowing censorship to flourish on campus, putting pressure on faculty, and silencing international student voices, all in the name of appeasing foreign powers. McLaughlin exposes the troubling reality where university leaders prioritize expansion and profit over the principles of free expression. The book describes incidents in classrooms where professors hesitate to discuss controversial topics and in boardrooms where administrators weigh the costs of offending oppressive regimes. McLaughlin offers a sobering look at how the compromises made in American academia reflect broader societal patterns seen in industries like tech, sports, and entertainment….
And here are the jacket blurbs:
As universities globalize, authoritarian regimes export censorship to American campuses. In Authoritarians in the Academy, Sarah McLaughlin unsparingly exposes how foreign pressure, self-censorship, and administrative complicity threaten academic freedom―challenging the notion that universities remain safe havens for open debate. A timely warning from the front lines of global free expression.
―Jacob Mchangama, Executive Director of The Future of Free Speech and author of Free Speech: a History from Socrates to Social Media
Essential reading for understanding how authoritarians abroad are limiting the freedom to think, teach, and learn at US universities. McLaughlin expertly shows how the sensitivity discourse prevalent on campuses is invoked to serve the censorious impulses of foreign regimes. With authoritarianism ascendant at home, this book is even more relevant.
―Amna Khalid, Carleton College
Authoritarians in the Academy uncovers an alarming truth: oppressive governments are silencing their critics on campus, even those half a world away and in countries that protect campus free speech, including the United States. Beyond the students and faculty members who are directly targeted, the resulting chill stifles others and deprives all campus community members of the opportunity to hear suppressed information and ideas. This book is an urgent call to protect dissidents and dissent in higher education.
―Nadine Strossen, former president, American Civil Liberties Union; author of Free Speech: What Everyone Needs to Know
Authoritarians in the Academy is one of those books that turns over a lot of rocks, exposing the unpleasant things going on underneath… The book deserves a wide readership.
―National Review