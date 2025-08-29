Death Doulas Have First Amendment Right to Advise Clients Without Having to Get Funeral Services License

From Judge Ilana Rovner, joined by Judges Candace Jackson-Akiwume and Nancy Maldonado, in yesterday's Richwine v. Matuszak:

Through her business, Death Done Differently, Lauren Richwine offers services as a death doula. In her death doula capacity, Richwine discusses with her clients how they want to be remembered after death, helps clients write letters to loved ones, and provides emotional support to the dying. Richwine teaches families how to support the dying and, after an individual dies, she helps the survivors determine a funeral program, select services at the funeral home of their choice, and, under the supervision of a licensed funeral director, she verbally advises the survivors about the moving, bathing, and dressing of the deceased. She also attends the funeral. In addition to these services, Richwine educates her community and mentors other death doulas. Richwine is not a licensed funeral director, a fact her website mentions, but she performs her duties "in conjunction with and under the supervision of a licensed funeral director." …

Indiana demanded that Richwine stop, because an Indiana statute required a funeral services license to engage in much of this behavior; but this, the Seventh Circuit held, violated the First Amendment:

The statute clearly burdens speech that is protected by the First Amendment. That the plaintiffs' speech is subject to some level of protection is not in dispute. Even though the parties vigorously dispute which level of scrutiny should apply, we find no need to determine whether the statute should be subject to strict or intermediate scrutiny because, even under intermediate scrutiny, the statute fails to pass constitutional muster as applied to Richwine and Death Done Differently, based on the interests articulated by the state….

[T]he statute restricts the "practice of funeral service," which includes "the counseling of individuals concerning methods and alternatives for the final disposition of human remains." As applied to the plaintiffs, Indiana claims that a variety of speech-based activities constitute the unauthorized practice of funeral services. These activities include, but are not limited to, discussing options for the final disposition of human remains, including traditional burial, green burial, or cremation; helping survivors decide what should be included in the funeral program; supporting survivors while they pick products and services at the funeral home; and reviewing the funeral home's price list….

"A statute survives intermediate scrutiny if it 'advances important governmental interests unrelated to the suppression of free speech and does not burden substantially more speech than necessary to further those interests.'" "There must be a reasonably close fit between the law's means and its ends […] though perfect calibration is not required." "[B]y demanding a close fit between ends and means, the tailoring requirement prevents the government from too readily sacrificing speech for efficiency." Because the plaintiffs challenge the statute as applied, we focus only on the facts and circumstances of this case and do not opine as to whether another scenario would warrant a different outcome.

Here, the state claims that the statute furthers the following interests: 1) preventing the spread of infectious and contagious diseases from human remains; 2) protecting general health, public safety, and the environment; and 3) consumer protection. The state argues that, by restricting who can counsel individuals on the final disposition of human remains, the statute furthers each of these interests. We do not doubt that—in the abstract—the state has an interest in protecting the public and the environment from disease and fraud. However, the method by which the state furthers these interests must not mean that "a substantial portion of the burden on speech does not serve to advance its goals." As applied to the plaintiffs, the statute prevents a wide range of speech activities, including helping survivors determine what music they want played at their loved one's funeral.

This approach furthers the state's interests the way an atom bomb would further the eradication of a residential ant infestation. It goes much too far. We do not see how preventing the plaintiffs from telling a client about his or her options for the final disposition of their loved one's remains furthers the state's professed interests. The plaintiffs do not claim that they can perform a cremation, a green burial, or a traditional funeral, nor does the state argue that they counsel clients on how to do these things themselves. Indeed, the plaintiffs specify that they do not "perform any services that funeral directors are licensed to direct such as body care, death certificate filing, transportation, or making arrangements" and that their clients must "hire a funeral director."

The state does not explain to us how, under these circumstances, a consumer learning from Richwine or Death Done Differently that green burial is an option for the final disposition of human remains poses a threat to the consumer or the public. "[I]nformation is not in itself harmful […] people will perceive their own best interests if only they are well enough informed, and […] the best means to that end is to open the channels of communication rather than to close them." Thus, to the extent that the state wants to prevent its citizens' access to this information about their options, that is the very type of overregulation that the First Amendment requires us to view with heavy skepticism….

Similarly, we do not see how the statute furthers the state's interest in consumer protection by depriving its citizens of the opportunity to have a neutral third party assist survivors in selecting which items and services to purchase from a funeral home. The plaintiffs' services protect consumers who are likely to benefit from the perspective of an individual who has no financial stake in the purchase. Contrary to the state's assertion, the plaintiffs are not providing the same service as the funeral home. Funeral homes have a financial stake in the purchases customers make. The plaintiffs have none. Both Consumer Reports Magazine and car dealership salespeople help car shoppers select cars, but no one would claim that they provide the same service.

Finally, we fail to see any connection between preventing the plaintiffs from helping survivors determine how to integrate their loved one's biographical information, preferred music, readings, religious practices and other programming into funerals and the state's professed interests. Although a funeral director could provide the same service, if a survivor would prefer the plaintiffs' help to that of a funeral director, then we see no harm in permitting them to make that choice….

We note that it makes no difference for our First Amendment analysis that the plaintiffs sell their advice to consumers. And as applied to the plaintiffs, the statute burdens almost the entirety of their professional speech. Even though the plaintiffs can engage in some other forms of speech, that does not demonstrate that the statute is well-tailored to achieve its interests, nor does it mean that the statute does not burden "substantially more speech than is necessary." All speech-related statutes leave some speech unregulated. Our inquiry is whether substantially more speech than necessary falls within the regulation's purview.

Some additional considerations further illustrate the poor fit between the statute's means and its ends. For example, no consumer has ever complained about Richwine or Death Done Differently, nor has the state been able to identify any harm that Richwine has caused as a death doula. Given that the plaintiffs make clear that the client must hire a licensed funeral director, the possible risk to consumers appears quite low. And, more perplexingly, other individuals or entities are permitted to "arrange[ ], supervise[ ], or conduct[ ] a religious or memorial service for a deceased individual" with the deceased individual's remains present so long as a licensed funeral director will complete the final disposition of human remains and obtain a burial permit.

As applied, the statute prevents the plaintiffs from telling clients that cremation is an option for the final disposition of a loved one's remains, that a survivor does not need to purchase the most expensive casket offered, or that reading a loved one's favorite poem would be a meaningful way to remember him or her. In light of the state's articulated interests and the statute as applied to the plaintiffs, the plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits of their First Amendment claim….