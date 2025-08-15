Follow-Up re: Alleged Discrimination at the University of Oregon Law Review

Ofer Raban, who is a professor at the University of Oregon School of Law (but who, even more clearly than usual for a law professor, is speaking on behalf of himself and not the law school), passed along this follow-up item to an earlier post. I have no direct personal knowledge of the matter, but I thought Prof. Raban's report was interesting and potentially important. I have tried to get a copy of the investigative report or other related material from the University of Oregon, but have gotten nothing other than a copy of the initial complaint; naturally, if I do get contrary accounts or perspectives, I'd be happy to pass them along.

From Prof. Raban:

As reported here on May 12, in February this year the University of Oregon received a complaint charging unlawful discrimination at the University Oregon Law Review. The Review rejected an article by an Israeli professor—who also teaches in the U.S.—because she is a faculty member at Tel Aviv University.. The editors' sense of impunity was such that the discriminatory decision was put in writing. When another editor raised the alarm about the legality of the action, a high-ranking member of the law school administration was consulted and then approved the discrimination. Today, six months after the University received the complaint about this discrimination—which allegedly violated a slew of laws and regulations—no known adverse action has been taken against anyone involved, and the high-ranking official is still holding her prominent position at the law school. Moreover, in response to my most recent inquiry, the University's Office of Investigations and Civil Rights Compliance informed me that the results of the investigation will be kept secret because "The outcome of the process implicates confidential employee information that we are typically prohibited from sharing." Is that so? In 2016, when the University of Oregon opened an investigation into a blackface episode involving a law school professor (who in fact ineptly advocated for racial equality), the University released the full report of its investigations, issued public condemnations, and publicized its punitive actions against the professor—all while explaining that academic tenure protections prevented her firing.