Yet Again, Someone Trying to Vanish My Post About a Case on One-Sided Pseudonymity

In February, I wrote about a Fourth Circuit decision in Doe v. Sidar, which discusses one-sided pseudonymity. Today, I see that Google received yet one more request that it remove that post from its indexes, and thus vanish it from search results. That's the fourth attempt so far aimed at that particular post; I've written about the first three here and here. The request's theory is that the post violated the copyright in a tumblr post, https://www.tumblr.com/case49news/745091056157196289/fourth-circuit-on-one-sided-pseudonymity-in-sexual:

But actually the tumblr post is a copy of my post, not vice versa. Indeed, the tumblr post talks about and quotes what it refers to as "my amicus brief" in the case; that's my brief, which court records show was written by me, and not a brief written by the blogspot post's author.

This appears to be a known sort of deindexing trick, which I discussed at pp. 300-01 of my Shenanigans (Internet Takedown Edition) piece, and which has been known as far back as 2016, see this Tim Cushing (TechDirt) piece, and likely even earlier. (Again, I say "appears to be" just because the blogspot.com post has been deleted, so I can't verify this, but this seems very likely to be so based on the similarities to what I described here.) Fortunately, it appears that Google has not acted on this request, and I expect that it will not.

I unfortunately can't tell who is behind this; some deindexing requests have submitters' names attached, but those could be just as fake as the rest of the request, and in any case this one was marked "[REDACTED]," whether by Google or by Lumen. But in any event, I thought I'd mention what's going on here. For those curious to see what someone wants to hide, I copy my original post below.

[Title:] Fourth Circuit on One-Sided Pseudonymity in Sexual Assault Cases

[Subtitle:] The decision allows such pseudonymity when the defendant has already been found (by default judgment) to have committed the assault, but Judge Wilkinson's concurrence argues that, absent this unusual factor, one-sided pseudonymity should be frowned on.

From today's Fourth Circuit opinion in Doe v. Sidar, written by Judge Toby Heytens and joined by Judges Robert Bruce King and J. Harvie Wilkinson:

A woman sued a man for sexually assaulting her and used a pseudonym throughout discovery. After the man refused to comply with its discovery orders [including by failing to provide a DNA sample], the district court entered a default judgment against him and ordered the woman to use her real name going forward. The woman appeals the district court's non-anonymity order …. [W]e hold the district court committed legal error by understating the woman's interest in anonymity, appearing to announce a general rule that fairness considerations invariably cut against allowing a plaintiff to be anonymous at trial unless the defendant is also anonymous, and failing to recognize the significance of its default judgment on liability…. Because the district court entered a default judgment on liability, we treat it as conclusively established that Cenk Sidar raped Jane Doe in London in September 2017. As this Court has explained, "[t]he legal effect of a default judgment is that the defendant is deemed to have admitted the plaintiff's well-pleaded allegations of fact … and is barred from contesting … the facts thus established." …

The trial court refused to allow Doe to proceed pseudonymously, and the Fourth Circuit held that this decision was mistaken. The Circuit acknowledged that pseudonymity is an exception, available only in rare cases. But it noted that lawsuits brought by rape victims are one category of cases in which plaintiffs can often proceed pseudonymously, to protect their privacy. And it held that the trial court wrongly concluded, among other things, that one-sided pseudonymity—pseudonymity for plaintiff when the plaintiff has named the defendant—is impermissible:

[The] entry of a default judgment tipped powerfully in Doe's favor…. That Sidar has already been found liable for raping Doe and that further proceedings will be limited to determining the damages he must pay significantly reduces any "risk of unfairness to" Sidar resulting from Doe's continued anonymity. To see why, consider two sources of potential unfairness when a plaintiff seeks to proceed anonymously while making allegations against a known defendant. For one, there is a concern that anonymity may serve as a "shield behind which" false or "defamatory charges may be launched without shame or liability," thus creating the risk a blameless defendant will suffer embarrassment and reputational damage merely by being sued. There is also the one-sidedness of allowing a plaintiff to "have [their] cake and eat it too" by gaining the ability to stay anonymous if they lose—thus avoiding reputational harms from disclosing the underlying facts or bringing an unsuccessful lawsuit—while retaining the power to reveal their identity if they win. Those risks evaporate once liability has been established. At this point, Doe is not seeking to keep her identity secret because she fears she might lose this case. There is also no risk Sidar's reputation will be damaged by false accusations of wrongdoing. The district court's default judgment conclusively establishes that Doe is a victim and Sidar raped her, and nothing that happens at a damages-only trial can change that. The district court's default judgment also reduces the risk that Sidar would suffer any unfair prejudice at trial. Where liability has not been established, there is at least some risk that jurors may view a decision to let one side proceed anonymously as suggesting that the anonymous party's claims are valid or that it has the better case than the non-anonymous party. See James v. Jacobson (4th Cir. 1993) (recognizing the "concern that the jury's very knowledge that pseudonyms were being used" could "tend to validate" the plaintiff's claims); see also Doe v. Ayers (9th Cir. 2015) (noting "risk that the … use of pseudonyms might prejudice the jury" in the anonymous party's favor). But any such concerns are weakened—if not eliminated—here because the jury will have no need to guess about the court's view of the merits of Doe's claims. Instead, the court will tell the jury that Doe's claims succeed as a matter of law and that the jury may not revisit that issue. It is hard to see how Sidar will suffer any extra prejudice from letting Doe use a pseudonym in a case where the jury will be told it must take as a given that he raped her….

The court didn't opine about how the privacy interests of the rape victim would stack up against the concerns about fairness to the defendant in the more typical scenario, where there was no judgment of liability against the defendant (as indeed there wasn't for the first stage of this very case). But Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson's concurrence made the argument against one-sided pseudonymity in at least many such cases:

I appreciate especially [the majority's] recognition of the potential for pseudonymous litigation to "undermine[] the public's right of access to judicial proceedings" and how "disclosing the parties' identities furthers openness of judicial proceedings." Transparency is not only important for its own sake. It is integrally linked to the need of courts to maintain public trust. We are reliant in the first instance on the executive to enforce our judgments. And ultimately, we are reliant on the public's trust in the process by which those judgments are reached. To reduce litigants to "Does" and initials risks making of them stick figures and algebraic symbols. To forsake real names is to put the judicial process at one more remove from the flesh and blood of life. In pointing out the virtues of transparency, I do not intend to downplay the privacy interests of those who have experienced sexual assault. There are few crimes so violative of human autonomy and dignity as rape. And insult compounds this injury as victims of this heinous crime are often stigmatized through no fault of their own. District courts must retain discretion to protect the privacy of those who have suffered such an offense. But pseudonymity generally, and one-sided pseudonymity particularly, is not without its risks. Indeed, those accused of crimes can suffer reputational damage even when a court later finds that the accusations were unfounded. Allowing one party to proceed anonymously increases the potential for abusive suits that use the threat of reputational damage to exact revenge or to extract settlements from innocent parties. Having one party incognito but not the other can tilt the scales of justice in the direction of guilt by anonymous accusation, a prospect which would be just as abhorrent to civil litigation as it is to our criminal justice system. In the criminal context, a third party, the government, must conclude there is enough grounding to an accusation to warrant prosecution. In the civil context, this third-party filter is generally absent. Pseudonymity may enhance the incentives for well-founded complaints to be filed, but it may also serve as a cover for actions that tarnish the innocent. Just as district courts must have the discretion to protect victims' need for privacy, they must also retain the discretion to prevent pseudonymous abuse. I concur in the majority opinion because it eschews a categorical approach to case- sensitive questions which cannot be answered categorically. The majority is also right to emphasize the importance of the default judgment here. Simply put, the defendant is a rapist in the eyes of the law. While a trial as to damages might reveal further details to the defendant's detriment, the defendant has impaired his claim to reputational damage by defaulting on liability. These limiting features in the majority's fine opinion persuade me that it has not locked the names of litigants behind closed doors to the disservice of that transparency that alone earns us public confidence and trust.

This is the first appearance of the phrase "one-sided pseudonymity" in any Westlaw-accessible document (other than my amicus brief on my own behalf in this case, which basically agreed with the approach set forth by Judge Wilkinson's concurrence). I hope that it, and citations to Judge Wilkinson's concurrence, will appear in many more such cases—I think it captures an important problem, for the reasons given in the concurrence and in the brief. Here again is the Summary of Argument from the brief, for those interested in the issue:

In deciding this case, this Court ought to be attentive to the costs of one-sided pseudonymity in sexual assault cases—generally, when a plaintiff seeks to sue pseudonymously, but names the defendant. This brief does not take a categorical position on whether such one-sided pseudonymity should always be forbidden in sexual assault cases, but it does seek to explain why there may be an especially strong presumption against it. In particular: [1.] While plaintiffs in many cases are understandably concerned that being identified as (for instance) an alleged sexual assault victim is stigmatizing, defendants' being identified as an alleged sexual assaulter is at least as stigmatizing. [2.] Some plaintiffs may be deterred from filing even meritorious lawsuits, for fear that being publicly identified will damage their reputations—for instance, stigmatize them as litigious employees—or, especially in sexual assault cases, will compromise their privacy. Pseudonymity for plaintiffs is sometimes defended as diminishing this risk. But defendants may be equally deterred from raising even meritorious defenses (such as "I did not do it," or "any sexual behavior was consensual"), for fear that being publicly identified will damage their reputations—especially when defending the lawsuit, rather than settling before it is filed, stigmatizes them as alleged rapists. The case for pseudonymity for sexual assault defendants thus stands on roughly the same footing in this respect as the case for pseudonymity for sexual assault plaintiffs. [3.] One-sided pseudonymity can also be unfair to the nonpseudonymous sexual assault defendant because of how it affects the process of litigation. One-sided pseudonymity can change the settlement value of a case. Party-witnesses' pseudonymity may diminish their incentives to tell the whole truth. Party pseudonymity may also prevent other witnesses from coming forward. And allowing one party to proceed pseudonymously may signal to the jury that the other party is dangerous and thus perhaps culpable. To be sure, one possible solution to the problem—mutual pseudonymity—interferes with the public's right of access to court proceedings even more than one-sided pseudonymity does. But on balance, the unfairness of one-sided pseudonymity should generally cut against allowing such pseudonymity, whether or not the optimal solution for a case would be mutual pseudonymity or no pseudonymity. [4.] In this particular case, where defendant Sidar has already been determined to be liable because of his refusal to provide a DNA sample, there may be reason for this Court to be less concerned about his interests than about Jane Doe's interests. But if this is the basis for this Court's decision, this Court should stress that it is relying specifically on this unusual feature of the case, and is not deciding in favor of one-sided pseudonymity more broadly.

And the Argument: