Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Eugene Volokh
|
4.18.2024 11:09 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
Δ
NEXT: Letter from Stanford President and Provost to Incoming Stanford Students
Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA and a Visiting Fellow (Senior Fellow starting May 2024) at the Hoover Institution (Stanford). Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
Show Comments (6)
Robby Soave
|
4.18.2024 10:15 AM
Liz Wolfe
|
4.18.2024 9:30 AM
Mike Pesca
|
From the May 2024 issue
Charles Oliver
|
4.18.2024 4:00 AM
Veronique de Rugy
|
4.18.2024 3:03 AM