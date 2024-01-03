Heritage 2024 Judicial Clerkship Training Academy

The Heritage Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2024 Judicial Clerkship Training Academy. If you have been hired as a law clerk with a start date in 2024, you should apply.

The Academy will provide you with many of the tools to maximize your clerkship. I will be leading an interactive seminar on textualism and the canons of statutory interpretation. Tom Lee, formerly of the Utah Supreme Court, and James Heilpern will lead a session on corpus linguistics and originalism. Ross Guberman will teach a class on writing bench memos, opinions, and dissents. Plus, you can hear from federal judges and former law clerks about their experiences.

The deadline to apply is January 22, so move quickly.