Below is a list of my upcoming speaking engagements for the next six months or so. Unless otherwise noted, all events are free and open to the public - and in person. But those at universities are subject to their rules about on-campus access during the Covid pandemic. Those rules vary and may change over time. If you are not a student or faculty member at the relevant institution, you may wish to contact the university in question to ask about details on that front. Obviously, depending on the course of the pandemic some in-person events may be shifted online or cancelled. I will update this post if that happens. I am guardedly optimistic the events will go forward. But it's hard to know for sure, at this time.

I will add additional events and information to this post, over time. In the meantime if your university, think tank, research institute or other similar organization would like to invite me to speak (either virtually or in person) on any topic within my expertise, I am open for business! You can get an overview of the issues I write and speak about at my website.

January 20, 2021, 12:00-1 PM: "Voting With Your Feet: How Freedom to Move Can Improve Governance," R Street Institute, Washington, DC (with moderation and commentary by Jonathan Bydlak, Director, Governance Program, R Street Institute). This is a virtual event. You can sign up to view it for free here. The R Street Institute will be giving out 5 copies of my book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom, to randomly selected participants.

January 27, 12:30-1:30 PM: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom" (tentative title), Georgetown University Law Center, Washington, DC. With commentary by Prof. David Schleicher (Yale Law School), Prof. Sheila Foster (Georgetown), and Dean Rose Cuison-Villazor (Rutgers). This is a virtual event, where participation is by invitation only, though I expect Georgetown law students and faculty will get invitations from the organizers automatically. If you are an academic, student, policy analyst, or member of the media, and you would like an invitation, please e-mail me, and I will arrange it.

January 28, time TBA: "Immigration and the Economic Liberty of Natives," New York University School of Law, New York, NY (Symposium on Immigration). Unfortunately, this is a virtual event, by invitation only. But I expect NYU law students and faculty will be allowed to attend.

February 3, 11-12 AM (US eastern time): "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom," University of Essex, United Kingdom (virtual event). As I understand it, this will be open to students and faculty of the University of Essex.

February 3, 3:20-4:45 PM (tentative time): "Nondelegation Limits on Covid Emergency Powers: Lessons from the Eviction Moratorium and Title 42 Cases," Panel on ""Covid and the Feds: Moratoria, Mandates, and More," NYU Journal of Law and Liberty/Pacific Legal Foundation Symposium on Emergency Powers, Mayflower Hotel, Washington, DC.

February 15, 12-1:15 PM (tentative time): "Vaccine Passports as a Constitutional Right," faculty workshop, Georgetown University Law Center (with Kevin Cope). I expect this event will only be open to Georgetown faculty.

February 24, 12-1:15 PM: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom," University of Wisconsin Law School, Madison, WI (sponsored by the U of Wisconsin Federalist Society).

February 25, 9 AM- Noon (approximate time): "Foot Voting, Ballot Box Voting, and Rational Ignorance," Panel on "The Rationality of Voting," American Philosophical Association, Central Division Annual Meeting, Chicago, IL. The other panelists are Julia Maskivker (Rollins College) and Zach Barnett (National University of Singapore). This event is only open to participants in the APA meeting.

March 11, 12-1 PM (tentative time): "Immigration and the Economic Liberty of Natives," PPE Workshop, Georgetown University, Washington, DC. I expect this event will be open only to Georgetown faculty and students.

March 15, time TBA: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom," University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

March 17, time TBA: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom," University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

March 22, 3-4:30 PM: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom," American Enterprise Institute, Washington, DC. With commentary by Prof. Filipe Campante (Johns Hopkins University) and Emily Hamilton (Senior Research Fellow, Mercatus Center, George Mason University). See the event page here.

March 29, time TBA: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom," Political Theory Project, Brown University, Providence, RI.

April 5, time TBA, but probably around noon: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom," Columbia Law School, New York, NY (sponsored by the Columbia Federalist Society).

April 13 (tentative date), Time TBA: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom," Kelley School of Business, University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN.

May 30, evening time TBA: "Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government is Smarter," Oxford University, Oxford, United Kingdom (sponsored by the Oxford Hayek Society).

May 31, time TBA, but likely late afternoon:"Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom," King's College, London, United Kingdom.

June 1, 1-2 PM: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom," Institute of Economic Affairs, London, United Kingdom.

June 2 (tentative date), Time TBA: "Democracy, Foot Voting, and Knowledge" (tentative title), Conference on "Experts, Citizens, and Knowledge Problems in Democracy,"King's College, London, United Kingdom.