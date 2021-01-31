The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 31, 2006
1/31/2006: Justice Samuel Alito takes oath.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
1/31/2006: Justice Samuel Alito takes oath.
Government will happily suppress misinformation in favor of misinformation of its own.
The New York governor should look to his own state.
Plus: Smoking rates stop falling, ACLU defends man banned from library over Trump poem, and more...
Pandering to maritime unions means higher costs and harsher lives for coastal minority populations.
Consumers aren't confused about where plant milks come from. Quite the opposite, in fact.