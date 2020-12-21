The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: December 21, 1922
12/21/1922: Justice Pierce Butler takes oath.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
12/21/1922: Justice Pierce Butler takes oath.
The president's advisers reportedly pushed back vigorously against his ideas.
Vaccinating by age would save many more lives.
Pandemic chaos is driving families to flee government institutions in search of education that better suits their needs.
The practice is plainly unconstitutional.
New York quickly reversed its ludicrous bathroom ban following backlash from the hospitality industry and anyone with a little common sense.