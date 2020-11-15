The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: November 15, 1882
11/15/1882: Justice Felix Frankfurter's birthday.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
11/15/1882: Justice Felix Frankfurter's birthday.
A bill under consideration by the city's Board of Supervisors would ban smoking in private dwellings located in apartment buildings with three or more units.
Just about everyone—conservatives, progressives, libertarians—should be glad to say goodbye to this cruel approach to immigration policy.
The senators warned that the Court might have to be "restructured" if it did not reach the conclusion they preferred in a Second Amendment case.
Trump is a wannabe despot, but let's not pretend the other side is flawless.
No, we don’t need someone to “take command of the national supply chain for essential equipment, medications, and protective gear.”