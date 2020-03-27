When It Comes to Coronavirus, Nobody Knows Anything

How many people are infected with the coronavirus, what will it mean for our hospitals, and how many will die?

Those are the questions at the front of everyone's mind. To get the best possible sense of things, Nick Gillespie talks with Reason's science correspondent, Ronald Bailey, about the constantly changing, often contradictory information coming from official channels.

They also discuss whether social distancing and nation-wide lockdowns have flattened the curve, how the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to get in the way of solutions, the lessons we've already learned for future pandemics, and whether individual freedom will be a casualty of future public-health breakdowns.

Interview by Nick Gillespie. Edited by John Osterhoudt.

Photo credits: Nicolas Economou/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Richard Harbus / MEGA / Newscom; Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA / Newscom; CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Newscom

'Snowmen' by Kai Engel is licensed under CC BY 4.0