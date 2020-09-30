Remy: Trump-Biden Debate Rap

Remy is grossed out by what counts as discourse these days. He also brought taffy.

Written and performed by Remy; mastering by Ben Karlstrom; video produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg.

LYRICS

[Trump]"I brought back football."

Nice, I brought back taffy

This is a joke debate

Why is nobody laughing?

Wait, this is the real thing?

This is absurd

What are we even watching?

I can't get in a word

I don't criticize supporters!

However zany

So stand down and stand by

Ayatollah Khameni

[BIDEN] "Will you shut up, man"

Oh, so that's how it's presented?

Well back up out my way

Y'all about to get out-presidented!

The rule of law is important

On that we agree

That's why, if I lose

I will never concede!

Fake news is a problem

It's breaking the nation

It's—wait a minute

I gotta retweet this misinformation…

Think he's strong on the military?

Please, don't bother

He's going through generals like

The Harlem Globetrotters

They're dropping like flies

I'm your ideal pick

He's lost more mad dogs

Than Michael Vick

A return to normalcy

Wouldn't that be endearing?

A time of civility

like the Kavanaugh hearings

Who'd even WANT this job?

You'd have to be a fool

Ain't had a job THIS bad since I cleaned

Jerry Falwell's pool

He's better on Covid?

I'd have to make an objection

I've seen essential oils with better

Virus protection

Shoot, I'm gonna get emails…

Not the best placement

Mr. Biden?

Can I hide in your basement?

Undecided voters

I offer this take

You both have a very important

Decision to make.

This can't be the new normal.