Remy: FAP (WAP Parody)

Remy has thoughts about liquidity too. Financial liquidity.

Parody of Cardi B's "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, written and performed by Remy; music tracks and mastering by Ben Karlstrom; video produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg.



Lyrics:

I said certified free.

Seven days a week.

Fed Asst'd Printing

Make that currency weak

You want a wall in your backyard?

Extra large and extra hard?

But you ain't got the cash to pay?

Just use that press like a credit card

Grow that debt, print that cash

It's like a tax that never passed

You want wars that never end?

Man, this beats funding them like that

You want a bridge? You want a bomb?

You want a check sent out to Tom?

We're gonna park this big Mack truck

Right in your fiscal garage

Let's be frank, check is blank

From our secret central bank

I don't cut, I don't think

But let me tell you how I got this tank

Gotta be hard to beat monetary sovereignty

Inflate that cash until it turns into Monopoly

Qualitative Easing executed properly

Cuz I'm well-versed in Modern Monetary policy

Spending cuts!? Baby are you kidding me?

Print some one', then make a facsimile

I'm just like Drake, can't you see?

Turning M1 into M3

I got POMO FOMO and I don't see what the harm is

Applying downward pressure in the capital markets

Buying troubled assets and we're not stopping

They're more excited than Prince Andrew at a Hot Topic

Printing press, I'm impressed, is a big loaner

So the debt's now looking like a big grower

Now to see the spike you don't need a decoder

(It's got a hook in it, hopefully it leans over)

So if adult decisions make you shudder

Don't call your mom, call your brother

Cuz there ain't no kind of trouble

That can't be fixed by a bubble

So bring your Mac, add some stacks

To the Fed Asst'd Printing

We bought a drone just for pictures

With some Fed Asst'd Printing

Bought his tuition, this addition

All from Fed Asst'd Printing

To make it rain all you're needing

Is some Fed Asst'd Printing