Remy: Can You Feel the Love Tonight (TSA Parody)

The TSA asks Remy to be their Valentine. Kind of.

Written and Performed by Remy

Produced and Edited by Austin Bragg

Music tracks, background vocals, and mastering by Ben Karlstrom

Image Credits:

Lou Stejskal

Elizabeth Flores/ZUMA Press/Newscom

Lyrics:

There's a calm surrender

When you board a plane

When the touch of a lonely hand

Can't be turned away

You're a native person

Wearing tribal braids

Which always make our machines go Ding Ding Ding

What I'm trying to say is…

Can you feel

the glove tonight?

yes it feels bizarre

It ain't enough

for this third-rate plunderer

To think he's gone too far

Terrorist-y people

We haven't caught one yet

And though we spilled

the ashes of your Nana Ruth

We neutralized the threat

Government-forced processions

We won't do that again

Now walk right here

and take off your shoes

While I giddyup your head

and can you feel the glove tonight?

Though it feels bizarre

It ain't enough

for us third-rate plunderers