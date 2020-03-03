Socialism

Is Bernie Sanders a Democratic Socialist? Or Just a Socialist? Q&A With Jim Pethokoukis

What would Sanders' vision of democratic socialism mean for the country?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) has rocketed to the top of the Democratic presidential primary field by proposing a massive expansion of government: single-payer health care, free public college tuition, student loan forgiveness, universal pre-K, and more.  

His plans could cost as much as $60 trillion dollars over the next decade, more than doubling the federal budget.

More than any single policy, however, Sanders has run on an idea: democratic socialism, with the economies of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden as models. 

At times in his life, however, he's also had kind words for socialist revolutionaries and regimes that are more authoritarian—although he has also condemned their harshest practices. 

So what is Sanders' vision of democratic socialism? And what would it mean for the country? To find out, Reason Features Editor Peter Suderman spoke with Jim Pethokoukis. He is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog.

Interview by Peter Suderman. Edited by Ian Keyser. Intro by Paul Detrick. Cameras by Austin and Meredith Bragg.

Photos: Sen. Bernie Sanders rally, Bob Daemmrich/Polaris/Newscom; Sanders at podium, Michael Mullenix/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Sanders with hands in air, pointing, Aaron Jackendoff/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Sanders giving speech, Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Sanders at speech, Michael Vadon via CC license Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic; Dollars, ID 19971251 © Nicku | Dreamstime.com; TV, ID 36230840 © trekandshoot | Dreamstime.com; Sanders sign, TERRY SCHMITT/UPI/Newscom; Frame of picture L0051763/4—A philosopher with a celestial globe Wellcome Images Creative Commons Attribution only licence CC BY 4.0

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. Jerryskids
    March.3.2020 at 10:46 am

    He’s a Democratic Socialist, dumbass. If he had enough guns he could be a Socialist but since he doesn’t he has to rely on being voted into power. Of course, once he’s voted into power he’ll have enough guns that he won’t even have to pretend to be a Socialist at all and he’ll go straight into Communist.

    1. JFree
      March.3.2020 at 11:36 am

      I doubt it. He’s not Che. He just has a Che t-shirt

  2. loveconstitution1789
    March.3.2020 at 10:46 am

    Bernie is a Communist trying to downplay it by saying he is a Socialist. Now he is trying to downplay that by saying that he is a Democratic Socialist.

    We as a nation are not voting in a Communist.

    I plan to vote for Bernie in the Georgia Primary to fuck up the Democrat Party after this Commie loses to Donald Trump in a landslide even bigger than 2016.

    bye bye Democrat party.

  3. loveconstitution1789
    March.3.2020 at 10:49 am

    (Drunk and Shirtless) Bernie Sanders sings “This Land is Your Land” with Communist Soviets 1988

  4. loveconstitution1789
    March.3.2020 at 10:52 am

    I Lived In Soviet Russia When Bernie Sanders Visited, And He’s A Communist Dupe

  5. Dillinger
    March.3.2020 at 11:04 am

    Notgonnabepresidentanyway.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.3.2020 at 11:24 am

      +1000

  6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    March.3.2020 at 11:11 am

    This is a farce. You may as well find any expert to interview over whether tariffs are taxes or water is wet, except here you get to quibble over whether socialism is always or never democratic, whether Communism and Fascism and especially (it’s right in the name!) Nazism are socialist.

    Bernie is a fucking failed dictator. Every politician is a failed dictator, so is every cop and prosecutor, and probably every petty bureaucrat that ever existed, government or private.

    Even if Bernie were elected, he wouldn’t do anything to increase or retard the US slide into authoritarianism and eventual dictatorship and subsequent civil war / rebellion. That is inevitable but too far off to be relevant today.

  7. creech
    March.3.2020 at 11:24 am

    He, for all practical purposes, exhorts his followers to “Believe, Obey, Fight.” I haven’t heard him call for the government ownership of the means of production or the abolition of private property, so I conclude his policies are fascist – nominal ownership with lots of controls on businesses, workers and citizens. Remember too the symbol of fascism: the fasces – 12 rods representing the power to beat and an axe representing the power to kill.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.3.2020 at 11:28 am

      Guarantee tuition and debt-free public colleges, universities, HBCUs, Minority Serving Institutions and trade-schools to all.
      Cancel all student loan debt for the some 45 million Americans who owe about $1.6 trillion and place a cap on student loan interest rates going forward at 1.88 percent.
      Invest $1.3 billion every year in private, non-profit historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions
      End equity gaps in higher education attainment. And ensure students are able to cover non-tuition costs of attending school by: expanding Pell Grants to cover non-tuition and fee costs, tripling funding for the Work-Study Program, and more.

      This is taken from Bernie campaign. His plan would have control the means of production for student loans.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        March.3.2020 at 12:03 pm

        How does one just “cancel” a loan?

        I don’t feel like paying my car note anymore, can I just send the bank a letter saying it’s canceled and we’re all good? I’m sure they’ll understand that my right to personal transportation trumps their right to be paid back.

    2. American Mongrel
      March.3.2020 at 11:46 am

      Lefties just love them their bundles of sticks.

