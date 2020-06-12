Gun Control

How 2020 Demolished the Case for Gun Control

For those who have been advising Americans for years that we should lay down our own weapons and trust armed government employees, this year has been a massive reality check.

|

HD Download

"It's the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot. You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place."

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg made that comment in December, after an armed citizen may have averted a mass shooting by killing a gunman at a Texas church.

The statement hasn't aged well.

How convincing can Bloomberg's "only cops should have guns" message be to Americans who have seen and shared fresh examples of unjustified and brutal police conduct? Or who have witnessed scenes of rioters and looters putting their lives and property at risk, because law enforcement agencies failed to protect them?

This video essay is based on the column "The Year Gun Control Died," published on June 5, 2020.

Written by J.D. Tucille. Voice over by Katherine Mangu-Ward. Graphics by Lex Villena. 

Music Credits: "Bloodstain" by Royal Nature licensed through Artlist.

Photo credits: Seattle Riots, Bethanie Mitchell/SIPA; Native American defending neighborhood, Sait Serkan Gurbuz/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Roof Korean Photo Credit: Associated Press.

NEXT: The Revolution is Eating its Own

HD Download

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rich
    June.12.2020 at 10:34 am

    “It’s the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot.”

    “I mean *real* law enforcement, not the police.”

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    June.12.2020 at 10:46 am

    Longtime libertarian activist Michael Hihn says libertarians should demand comprehensive gun safety legislation. I trust him. And I wish Reason would unban him so he could respond to this silly video.

    #LibertariansForGunSense

    1. Idle Hands
      June.12.2020 at 11:01 am

      Also Black Lives Matter agrees, people not explicietly for gun control must hate Black Lives. JD Tucille just comes in this article as giving off gross white supremacist vibes.

      1. Brandybuck
        June.12.2020 at 1:15 pm

        People who want Blacks to be armed are just displaying their #WhitePrivilege!

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.12.2020 at 11:14 am

      Agreed. The government represents the collective will of the people and countless CNN and MSNBC polls have shown that the people want weapons of war banned for the average citizen.

    3. Colossal Douchebag
      June.12.2020 at 11:22 am

      I trust him.

      Well, you are a trusting fellow, after all.

  3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    June.12.2020 at 11:13 am

    Michael Bloomberg is right (he isn’t a billionaire for being stupid). Uniformed and ignorant citizen should not be allowed to carry weapons of war. If they fear for their lives and property, they should hire qualified, trained, and certified guards who have the legal permits to carry firearms.

  4. Mother's lament
    June.12.2020 at 11:13 am

    Unfortunately, the left can advocate two incompatible ideas concomitantly without any problem.

    That’s because they don’t actually give a fuck about gun control or police brutality. They only care about power and what they need to say and do to achieve it.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.12.2020 at 11:15 am

      The Left cares about only one type of power – People Power!

    2. Colossal Douchebag
      June.12.2020 at 11:26 am

      They only care about power and what they need to say and do to achieve it.

      You’re certainly not wrong.
      But left, right or center, naked power seekers are plentiful.
      And it’s they that libertarians were born to fight.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    June.12.2020 at 11:21 am

    “Sir, the city is under attack. Do what you have to do.”

    Do I get qualified immunity?

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.12.2020 at 11:34 am

      Do cops have a duty to protect citizens? If the legal ramifications are severe enough, why attempt to interfere in an active crime when you can just write speeding tickets on the highway?

  6. Brandybuck
    June.12.2020 at 11:31 am

    I’m not a big gun person. I do one a few firearms, but they were all inherited from my dad, and I haven’t fired any of them in ten years, because I don’t find gun ranges to be particularly fun filled. I really need to sell them.

    Anyway, many year ago I ran across a transgender woman who was head of the local chapter of Pink Pistols. The motto of that group is “Armed Gays Don’t Get Bashed.” It’s true. I personally know of one gay man who concealed carries simply because he is gay.

    The motto made me stop and think. I’m not gay, I find homosexuality distasteful, but every human being has the right to life, liberty, and property. And that means self defense. Every gay person has the right to bear arms!

    Ditto for every Black. Every Latino. Every Muslim. That same gay man remarked recently that most people he saw in his local gun shop were NOT white, but people of color. This is in a major urban city.

    The Democrats need to reverse their stance on gun control or risk losing people of color. They might not vote for the Republicans, but there’s no reason they just won’t stay home in disgust.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.12.2020 at 11:35 am

      >transwoman
      Did you suck her feminine penis?

    2. Minadin
      June.12.2020 at 12:43 pm

      “Every gay person has the right to bear arms!
      Ditto for every Black. Every Latino. Every Muslim.

      One of the main problems that I have with the NRA (for exapmple) is that they very seldom seem to stand up for people like Philando Castille or Mark Hughes (the black guy who was arrested at a Dallas protest for legally open-carrying). I feel like they would make more salient point and perform better outreach if they made a bigger deal about supporting EVERYONE’s 2A rights.

    3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.12.2020 at 1:13 pm

      I do one a few firearms

      A few is baseline for “an arsenal”, alt-righty-mcrightypants.

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.12.2020 at 1:18 pm

    This post got me to thinking about the current state of my town and I was trying to figure out why the Antifa/CHAZ situation bothered me so much. I began to realize that the cabaal of gender neutral soy twinks and body positivity activists occupying the Autonomous zone and the East precinct don’t scare me. It’s the speed at which so-called polite society has fallen in line with it. The fact that Corporations and almost all the establishment media being on board with the idea is what scares me.

Please to post comments