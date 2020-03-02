Gloria Alvarez Is Fighting Socialism in Latin America

Gloria Álvarez became one of the best-known libertarian personalities in Latin America in 2014, after she gave a talk arguing against populism on both left and right and pointing out the absurdity of admiring the socialist dictatorships in Venezuela and Cuba.

The 35-year-old granddaughter of Cuban and Hungarian refugees is the host of the program Liber Viernes, or Free Fridays, on the Guatemalan radio station Libertopolis, and she's the author of several books, including The Populist Deception, How To Talk to a Progressive, and How To Talk to a Conservative.

Nick Gillespie sat down with Álvarez at a Reason Foundation conference in Guatemala to talk about the resurgence of socialism in Latin America, reaching young people with libertarian ideas, and why she believes that political, cultural, economic, and sexual freedom are all intertwined and non-negotiable.

Interview by Nick Gillespie. Edited by Ian Keyser. Intro by Lex Villena. Cameras by Jim Epstein and Pablo Gordillo.

