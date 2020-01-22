School Choice

Families Ask the Supreme Court to Stop Discrimination Against Religious Schools

Kendra Espinoza's daughters rely on a state-supported scholarship program to attend the school of their choice.

Kendra Espinoza's two daughters attend a private religious school in Kalispell, Montana, that their family really can't afford—even after Espinoza took a night job as a janitor. The Espinozas were thrilled when they learned they were eligible for a state-supported scholarship program.

The girls enrolled in Stillwater Christian School and the family hoped they would be able to rely on Big Sky Scholarships to help cover some of their costs. The program provides support only to children from low-income families or those with disabilities, at both religious and secular schools. The scholarships are made possible in part by a tax break the state offers to donors who support scholarship programs. Despite the fact that the program explicitly allowed the scholarships to be used at any private school, the Montana Department of Revenue interpreted the state constitution to forbid the participation of religious schools. That set off a cascade of challenges, including Espinoza's.

Montana's reaction to challenges alleging discrimination was to shut it down for all participants, a blow not just to the parents whose children attend religious schools, but to everyone who benefitted from those scholarships.

Back in 2002, the Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution allowed religious schools to participate in state scholarship programs. Today, Espinoza and her lawyers from the Institute for Justice are asking that the Supreme Court go one step further and prohibit state-backed scholarship programs from discriminating against those same schools in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue.

Interview by Katherine Mangu-Ward. Edited by Ian Keyser. Intro by Meredith Bragg. Cameras by Meredith and Austin Bragg.

Music: 'Pink Horizon' by Chris Haugen

Photos: CHUCK KENNEDY/KRT/Newscom; Ivan Pendjakov/agefotostock/Newscom

Katherine Mangu-Ward is editor in chief of Reason.

  1. $park¥ is the Worst
    January.22.2020 at 12:20 pm

    Kendra Espinoza’s two daughters attend a private religious school in Kalispell, Montana, that their family really can’t afford—even after Espinoza took a night job as a janitor.

    That’s not really a good idea.

  2. $park¥ is the Worst
    January.22.2020 at 12:22 pm

    Montana’s reaction to challenges alleging discrimination was to shut it down for all participants, a blow not just to the parents whose children attend religious schools, but to everyone who benefitted from those scholarships.

    Live by the state, die by the state.

    1. Eddy
      January.22.2020 at 12:34 pm

      “The scholarships are made possible in part by a tax break the state offers to donors who support scholarship programs.”

      So roughly, as I understand it, donating to a private school is a partial alternative to paying for the public schools.

      The money doesn’t go into the state treasury and then go out to favored applicants, the private donor decides, and gets cut a break on support of the government schools, as opposed to paying double for both private and public school education.

  3. EscherEnigma
    January.22.2020 at 12:39 pm

    Disclaimer: I don’t have strong feelings about this case. Whichever way it turns out isn’t that big a deal.

    That said, it’s also ridiculous. While they originally had a valid discrimination claim, that was handled when the Montana Supreme Court agreed that it was discriminatory and declared it was an unconstitutional program under the state constitution, ending it.

    Which is why they aren’t arguing to the SCOTUS that they’re being discriminated against by exclusion, they’re now arguing that they’re being discriminated against by not being entitled.

    Freedom of Religion does not mean Entitlement to State Funds. It might mean that a program can’t baselessly exclude otherwise-qualified religious groups, but you can’t demand a program be invented just to shovel money your way.

    But as I said, I don’t have strong feelings about this case. But it’s still ridiculous.

    1. Hit and Run
      January.22.2020 at 12:53 pm

      You appear to have a loose at best grasp of the case.

    2. Rossami
      January.22.2020 at 12:53 pm

      Well, if outcomes are all that matter, I agree that an entitlement outcome would be a bad one.

      But I think they are also seeking to overturn the reasoning behind the decision. The MT Supreme Court based their decision almost entirely on their Blaine Amendment – and I think their are good arguments that it was based in anti-religious animosity and probably should be struck down. So even though the outcome in this case would be one I disagree with, it would set a precedent that might be more important for future cases.

      1. EscherEnigma
        January.22.2020 at 1:21 pm

        Hence why I’m not that worried about it. The obvious outcomes (SCOTUS strikes down the Blaine Amendment and reinstates the program, or the SCOTUS says no action is needed) don’t bother me.

        So unless the SCOTUS decides to try and be clever, this one doesn’t bother me.

    3. Bill Dalasio
      January.22.2020 at 1:03 pm

      Entitlement to State Funds

      Because, of course, not taking is giving.

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    January.22.2020 at 1:02 pm

    Schools that teach nonsense, suppress science, and warp history to flatter religion at the expense of reality — creationism, the Bible as nonfiction, evolution as a hoax from hell, Christian-flattering stories — should never be funded by taxpayers.

    Dressing up ignorance, backwardness, and bigotry in superstition does not improve ignorance, backwardness, and bigotry. Mainstream American should never have begun to provide accreditation to slack-jaw schools.

    If you don’t like the public road in front of your house, buy a helicopter. If you don’t like the public school, choose a private school (that complies with reality-based standards that protect children). But don’t expect taxpayers to fund your anti-social preferences.

