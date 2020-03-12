Coronavirus

Balaji Srinivasan: Why the Coronavirus Is the Next 9/11

The biotech entrepreneur and Silicon Valley visionary wants mandatory quarantines and a "digital Dunkirk" rescue operation.

and |

How should the United States government and the rest of us respond to the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization has just declared a global pandemic?

Balaji Srinivasan, who was on a short list to run Donald Trump's Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has some strong opinions on the matter. Srinivasan is a former venture capitalist at Andreessen Horowitz and a serial entrepreneur with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering. The genetic testing company he co-founded, Counsyl, helped change the way millions of people prepare for parenthood; his cryptocurrency startup, Earn.com, was acquired by Coinbase, where he served as chief technology officer. 

In his prescient and lively Twitter feed, Srinivasan has been ahead of the curve in noting the coronavirus's potential to cause a global public health crisis and to disrupt our economic and social lives. During a conversation conducted via Skype, he talked about why he thinks the coronavirus may have as big an impact on our way of life as the 9/11 attacks, how the United States government—especially the FDA he once might have headed—has fumbled its response, and why we're likely looking at mandatory quarantines at the national level.

At the same time, Srinivasan believes that private-sector and nonprofit actors are conducting a "digital Dunkirk" rescue operation that could not just save countless lives but accelerate positive forms of decentralization in our political, economic, and personal lives.

 

Edited by Austin Bragg

Music: Brittle Rille by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Austin Bragg is a senior producer at Reason.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.12.2020 at 12:51 pm

    Whenever I hear “entrepreneur and silicon valley visionary” I find my shoulders tightening up.

    1. Dillinger
      March.12.2020 at 1:21 pm

      word. bow to the superiority in title!

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.12.2020 at 12:52 pm

    In his prescient and lively Twitter feed, Srinivasan has been ahead of the curve in noting the coronavirus’s potential to cause a global public health crisis and to disrupt our economic and social lives.

    Define “prescient”.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.12.2020 at 12:56 pm

    Another thing to do is to figure out how to mitigate or even arrest the small business armageddon that may hit America if every retail outlet sees demand flatline during quarantines.

    Delivery services could help here if they can solve the hygiene issue. Maybe go full autonomous?

    Dude, full autonomous services are not going to be ready to go live in the scope of this epidemic. Maybe one 50 years down the road.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    March.12.2020 at 12:58 pm

    Don’t take this the wrong way but if you were a young, hardline environmentalist looking for the ultimate weapon against climate change, you could hardly design anything better than coronavirus.
    Unlike most other such diseases, it kills mostly the old who, let’s face it, are more likely to be climate sceptics. It spares the young. Most of all, it stymies the forces that have been generating greenhouse gases for decades. Deadly enough to terrify; containable enough that aggressive quarantine measures can prevent it from spreading. The rational response for any country determined to prevent loss of life is to follow China’s lead and lock down their economy to stem its spread.
    And so airlines are cancelling flights; companies are scrapping travel. Factories in China and, presumably soon in Europe, are being mothballed. The chimneys which once belched smog into the skies of Beijing and Shenzhen are smoking no more. Perhaps you saw the satellite map produced by Nasa showing that pollution across China, usually visible in dense patches blanketing the country, has almost entirely gone.
    Hardcore climate activists have long railed against economic growth and in the months ahead they may have their wish granted as GDP growth from China to Europe and the US is hammered by coronavirus.

    1. Dillinger
      March.12.2020 at 1:21 pm

      yeah and the Tom Hanks thing is straight out of the Simpsons Movie.

  5. TrickyVic (old school)
    March.12.2020 at 12:59 pm

    Does that mean I’ll have to take my shoes off at the doctor’s office?
    The government get’s to collect and analyze your medical data?

    Anyone who rationalizes this as the next 9-11 should stay the hell away from government. The knee jerk response allowed all sorts of non-liberty things to take place.

  6. Fats of Fury
    March.12.2020 at 1:05 pm

    What if this turns out as the next Y2K?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.12.2020 at 1:36 pm

      Then we have 9,980 years until we need to concern ourselves with it.

  7. Case of the Mondays
    March.12.2020 at 1:13 pm

    Sadly a once libertarian magazine is promoting fear mongering and excessive government intervention.

  8. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.12.2020 at 1:34 pm

    Digital Dunkirk – Thousands of computers and memory devices trapped on a small piece of beach, while the Wehrmacht closes in on all sides.

Please to post comments