Andor v. Star Trek
How Star Wars gets government right.HD Download
When it comes to science fiction, no franchises loom larger than Star Wars and Star Trek. While both offer visions of far-off galaxies, future societies, and the occasional knife fight, only one understands how government really works.
While Star Wars: Andor shows a government we can actually recognize—full of ambition, fear, incompetence, and petty power plays—Star Trek paints an unrealistic future where public servants are heroically selfless and competent.
- Actor/ Writer/Producer: Andrew Heaton
- Producer: Austin Bragg
- Producer: Meredith Bragg
- Producer: John Carter