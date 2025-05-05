Andor v. Star Trek

When it comes to science fiction, no franchises loom larger than Star Wars and Star Trek. While both offer visions of far-off galaxies, future societies, and the occasional knife fight, only one understands how government really works.



While Star Wars: Andor shows a government we can actually recognize—full of ambition, fear, incompetence, and petty power plays—Star Trek paints an unrealistic future where public servants are heroically selfless and competent.