Remy: Girl On Fire (Alicia Keys Parody)

Gov. Remy fiddles while his state burns.



Parody of Alicia Key's "Girl On Fire" written and performed by Remy.

LYRICS:

This place is safe for subway riders

Safer than a holiday

You could ride it any day

Don't worry about stuff that happened prior

We just fixed it all fixed for sure

By keeping what we had before

AHHHHHH!!!

Wait did you hear that sound?

The one of the best governor around?

No it sounded more like

AHHHHHH!!!!!!

There it is again, it's so clear

Uh, there is nothing to see here

This girl is on fire!

This girl is on fire!

I set her on fire!

This girl is on fire!

Look, she's no longer aflame

Our future's so bright, it'll burn your eyes

You better look the other way

Did I mention that we're saving the fishies?

We're not a bunch of cannibals

We must protect the animals

AHHHHHH!!!

Wait, did you hear that sound?

Are there more fire ladies around?

No? Good.

AHHHHHH!!

Wait, is that a drone? Or a plane?

No no, it's just orange-y rain

This bird is on fire!

This bird is on fire!

Why's the water pressure not higher!

This bird is on fire!

Look, I've worked as hard as possible to fight violent crime…

and provide the most BASIC city services your INCREDIBLY high taxes demand…

But we simply don't have enough tax dollars coming in to…

Where's that smoke coming from?

His pants are on fire!

His pants are on fire!

I set them on fire!

His pants are on fire!