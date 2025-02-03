Remy: Girl On Fire (Alicia Keys Parody)
Subways haven't been this dangerous since Jared.HD Download
Gov. Remy fiddles while his state burns.
Parody of Alicia Key's "Girl On Fire" written and performed by Remy.
LYRICS:
This place is safe for subway riders
Safer than a holiday
You could ride it any day
Don't worry about stuff that happened prior
We just fixed it all fixed for sure
By keeping what we had before
AHHHHHH!!!
Wait did you hear that sound?
The one of the best governor around?
No it sounded more like
AHHHHHH!!!!!!
There it is again, it's so clear
Uh, there is nothing to see here
This girl is on fire!
This girl is on fire!
I set her on fire!
This girl is on fire!
Look, she's no longer aflame
Our future's so bright, it'll burn your eyes
You better look the other way
Did I mention that we're saving the fishies?
We're not a bunch of cannibals
We must protect the animals
AHHHHHH!!!
Wait, did you hear that sound?
Are there more fire ladies around?
No? Good.
AHHHHHH!!
Wait, is that a drone? Or a plane?
No no, it's just orange-y rain
This bird is on fire!
This bird is on fire!
Why's the water pressure not higher!
This bird is on fire!
Look, I've worked as hard as possible to fight violent crime…
and provide the most BASIC city services your INCREDIBLY high taxes demand…
But we simply don't have enough tax dollars coming in to…
Where's that smoke coming from?
His pants are on fire!
His pants are on fire!
I set them on fire!
His pants are on fire!