Remy: The Grundy County School Board

Parody of John Michael Montgomery's "Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)," written and performed by Remy.

LYRICS:

Well, I went down to the Grundy County School Board

cause I had questions I just had to ask

Our recent graduates we wish they knew more

So I figured I'd ask questions about that

But they said…

Hey little matey, what you think of this sign?

I'd give anything to add some DEI

We got too many Asian kids, can't we send some home?

Well I've never seen anyone looking so white

Man we gotta have a day off for "Diwali"

I'll show you learning's what we here uphold—

Little girl, what is 2 plus 4?

Maybe 8? Maybe 9? Maybe 10?

Oh no…

We got twenty pronouns, half days, no Thais

Well I'm about to bid my chart goodbye…

Well the school board folks were going about a mile a minute

They were brainstorming and yelling things out loud

And though parents there were really getting in it

They just shouted out above the crowd

And they said…

Hey pretty lady can I hide your awards?

Let's stock this book that is technically porn

This board room isn't on our ancestral home

Well I've never seen anyone's pay go so high

Do you want a new name from your parents we'll hide?

I'm switching schools…You can't—with us you're zoned

How many laptops to give 5-year-olds?

Maybe 8? Maybe 9? Maybe 10?

Oh no…

We'll take Marchteenth, Mayteenth, Juneteenth, Eid

Ah, what the heck, bid the month goodbye

Well things got all political

They seem to more these days

Maybe math class should be for math

Your heart is full of hate!

And they said…

Hey, county students can you solve for x…

…istential racism cuz we're having a test

Maybe list more things they should be anxious about!

Sure it's been two hundred years but those poor Comanches

Is this a school or depression factory?

I still can't switch? You can't—with us you're zoned.

How many bathrooms should we build here, Joe?

Maybe 8? No, it's 9. How about 10, bigot!

We got 40 days off, three masks, this guy

I'm about to bid this town goodbye…