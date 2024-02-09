Remy: All Oil Everything (Trinidad James Parody)
Remy pushes for a complete ban on petroleum, no matter the cost or the amount of artwork he is forced to splash with soup.
Parody of Trinidad James' "All Gold Everything," written and performed by Remy. Music tracks mixed and mastered by Ben Karlstrom.
LYRICS:
Oil all in my chain
Oil all in my ring
Oil all in my watch
Don't believe me just watch (glug-alug-alug-a)
Don't believe me just watch (glug-alug-alug-a)
Don't believe me just watch
I got an oil hat, and an oil shirt
Two oil signs? I'm holding 'em
Got socks, shades, and shoes on
All made of petroleum
There's oil in my gummies
So oil in my tummy
Oil in the phone I use to
Call my mom for money
The ink on my sign: oil
These lenses for my sight: oil
These pants and this asphalt
This glue I glued my ass all is
Oil all in my chain
Oil all in my ring
Oil all in my watch
Don't believe me just watch (glug-alug-alug-a)
Don't believe me just watch (glug-alug-alug-a)
Don't believe me just watch
My name's Protester Two and people round here think I'm crazy
But I'm not a bro who's loco, no it's just that I am lazy
I was sitting at home stoic
My friend called before you know it
He said, "Bro get down here quick, they just made sitting down heroic"
So I grabbed my oil keys, oil sunscreen,
Oil wallet, and backpack
And if I reincarnate as a pot
I'll call the kettle black
Got in my oil-based E.V.
And slammed the oil-painted door
And started judging all of you through
My petroleum bull horn
Because there's
Oil all in my chain
Oil all in my ring
Oil all in my watch
Don't believe me just watch (glug-alug-alug-a)
Don't believe me just watch (glug-alug-alug-a)
Don't believe me just watch
I'm late to work, I'll get fired!
My patient's dying! Look,
You all should have thought of that
Before, I never read a book
I do not have colon cancer
I know for certain that's a fact
I can confirm cuz I've spent life
With my head squarely up my
Ahhhhh!!!!!
Uh-oh…
Oil all in this bed
Oil all in these meds
Oil in this IV
I'm saving humanity… (glug-alug-alug-a)
I'm saving humanity… (glug-alug-alug-a)