Remy: All Oil Everything (Trinidad James Parody)

Remy pushes for a complete ban on petroleum, no matter the cost or the amount of artwork he is forced to splash with soup.

Parody of Trinidad James' "All Gold Everything," written and performed by Remy. Music tracks mixed and mastered by Ben Karlstrom.

LYRICS:

Oil all in my chain

Oil all in my ring

Oil all in my watch

Don't believe me just watch (glug-alug-alug-a)

Don't believe me just watch (glug-alug-alug-a)

Don't believe me just watch

I got an oil hat, and an oil shirt

Two oil signs? I'm holding 'em

Got socks, shades, and shoes on

All made of petroleum

There's oil in my gummies

So oil in my tummy

Oil in the phone I use to

Call my mom for money

The ink on my sign: oil

These lenses for my sight: oil

These pants and this asphalt

This glue I glued my ass all is

Oil all in my chain

Oil all in my ring

Oil all in my watch

Don't believe me just watch (glug-alug-alug-a)

Don't believe me just watch (glug-alug-alug-a)

Don't believe me just watch

My name's Protester Two and people round here think I'm crazy

But I'm not a bro who's loco, no it's just that I am lazy

I was sitting at home stoic

My friend called before you know it

He said, "Bro get down here quick, they just made sitting down heroic"

So I grabbed my oil keys, oil sunscreen,

Oil wallet, and backpack

And if I reincarnate as a pot

I'll call the kettle black

Got in my oil-based E.V.

And slammed the oil-painted door

And started judging all of you through

My petroleum bull horn

Because there's

Oil all in my chain

Oil all in my ring

Oil all in my watch

Don't believe me just watch (glug-alug-alug-a)

Don't believe me just watch (glug-alug-alug-a)

Don't believe me just watch

I'm late to work, I'll get fired!

My patient's dying! Look,

You all should have thought of that

Before, I never read a book

I do not have colon cancer

I know for certain that's a fact

I can confirm cuz I've spent life

With my head squarely up my

Ahhhhh!!!!!

Uh-oh…

Oil all in this bed

Oil all in these meds

Oil in this IV

I'm saving humanity… (glug-alug-alug-a)

I'm saving humanity… (glug-alug-alug-a)