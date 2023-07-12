Was Trump's Operation Warp Speed a Success?

The COVID-19 pandemic and the government's response to it cost millions of lives and trillions of dollars and resulted in a major hit to global freedom. What should governments, private companies, and individuals do differently next time disaster strikes?

Alec Stapp, co-founder of the Institute for Progress, has assembled a team devoted to analyzing and applying the lessons of the pandemic. The institute has published papers arguing that Operation Warp Speed was a success that should be duplicated, for greater investment in indoor filtration, and for better biosurveillance. Join Reason's Zach Weissmueller and Liz Wolfe this Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern on YouTube or Facebook for a live conversation with Stapp about how to prevent the next global catastrophe.