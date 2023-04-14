Heaton Fixes the Student Debt Crisis

Americans are swimming in student loan debt to the tune of about $1.6 trillion dollars. On August 24, President Joe Biden granted forgiveness of up to $20,000 to those who make less than $125,000 per year, although the Supreme Court is currently deciding whether that executive order was unconstitutional. The Congressional Budget Office estimates his plan will cost taxpayers $400 billion.

Andrew Heaton has some concerns.

