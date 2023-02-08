Gun Rights in Joe Biden's America: Live With Jacob Sullum, Amy Swearer, and Nick Gillespie

Are gun rights growing or shrinking in Joe Biden's America? And what about gun violence?

Last June, the Supreme Court struck down a New York law prohibiting people from carrying guns outside their homes, the latest in a growing list of court decisions and policy changes that have expanded Second Amendment rights over the past several decades.

Just a few days later, President Joe Biden signed into law "the most significant gun measure to clear Congress in nearly three decades," and he continues to join proponents of stricter gun control by calling for a ban on so-called assault weapons in a country where mass shootings and crime are becoming major political issues.

Join Reason's Nick Gillespie this Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern for a live discussion of the current state of gun rights, Biden's "plan to end our gun violence epidemic," and the defensive use of guns by Americans. He will be joined by his Reason colleague Jacob Sullum, a widely respected expert on gun issues, and Amy Swearer, a legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation, where she maintains the group's database on defensive gun use and authored The Essential Second Amendment.

Watch and leave questions and comments on the YouTube video above or on Reason's Facebook page.