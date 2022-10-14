Remy: Clown World

Common sense needs a bigger tent.

LYRICS:

This could use a brand-new coat

That's not allowed, I'd warn you don't

That guy is crapping on the ground

Eh, it happens. Wait, how's that even allowed?

Because you're living in a clown world

A cool-to-pull-your-pants-on-down world

There's only one you can paint brown world

(You'll never guess which one in clown world!)

The cost of rent is getting dear

We should build our new neighborhood here

Zoning forbids new housing builds

We were actually just gonna throw up some tents and

You know, do some heroin?

Well, that's acceptable in clown world!

A can't-let-children-walk-downtown world

They're playing hopscotch—look around world!

They're avoiding needles…

Oh, it's OK in clown world

He saved that disabled lady

Risked his life to save two babies

And to his valor we're in debt

Wait—have you had your booster yet?

Well, I've had COVID and I had an adverse—

Looking for a new job in clown world

A risk-your-life-so-they-don't-drown world

A down-is-up and up-is-down world

Fired his dangerous butt from clown world

Oh we're all living in a clown world

A common-sense-cannot-be-found world

A you-can-paint-the-sidewalk-brown world

We're living in a clown world

Written and performed by Remy; video produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg