How COVID-19 Supercharged School Choice: Corey DeAngelis

2021 was "the year of school choice, and we're just getting started," says Corey DeAngelis, national director of research at the American Federation for Children, a senior fellow at Reason Foundation (the nonprofit that publishes this website), and a leading advocate for school choice.

The disruption to K-12 schooling caused by COVID-19 has created the greatest opportunity for radical education reform in American history. Reason's Nick Gillespie talked with DeAngelis about what reforms have already been passed, what fixes are likely to come next, and what barriers need to be smashed in order to deliver on the promise of quality, individualized education for every kid in the country.

Written and produced by Nick Gillespie; edited by Regan Taylor and Adam Czarnecki